ROSAMOND - The Southern Kern Unified School District held their regular board meeting on the evening of February 15th inside the boardroom. Closed. Session began at 6PM with the regular session beginning around 7:00 PM.
After the meeting was called to order the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call and the approval of the agenda, the board announced its actions during closed session to the open forum.
Under Reports and Communications: A - reports from the RTA and CSE A were given, B - Student board member Alexy Finch gave report, board member Irving gave the CBO report, assistant Superintendent Lacey gave her report concerning Instruction and Curriculum, Associate Superintendent Hargus gave a report concerning human resources, Superintendent Mrs. Gaines gave her report and board members were able to communicate other reports to those in attendance.
Under Public Comments - Members of the public were able to address the board on certain issues pertaining to the school district, however, there were none reported at this time.
Under Consent Items - There was a motion and a second to approve the following items; Ratify Payroll MIDA for $248,717, approved for Purchase Orders #230737- #230781 and Payroll Vouchers #230504-#230565, approve NATS In-plant Inspection Services for Relocatable Classrooms at Tropical Middle School for $65,300, approve Lifetouch WES Service Agreement from 7/1/2023 to 6/30/2024, approved Jeanette L. Garcia & Associates Audit Services from 2/15/2023 to 6/30/2024 for $35,000, approve Stevens Construction Inc Marquee Powers at WES in the amount of $1959.89, approve gift certificate donation in the amount of $20 from Roberto's Mexican Restaurant, approve donation of baseball equipment to RHECC valued at $1000 from John and Lauren Torre, approve addition second Expulsion Administrator for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $5000 which was prorated and approve the new job description for College and Career Coordinators at Rosemond High School; after discussion, motion carried.
Under General – A; Superintendent Gaines did a first reading and review of updates to the Board policy bylaw, 9223 and board policy bylaw, 9250, B; Superintendent Gaines also called for action on the CSBA Delegate Assembly Election Subregion 12-B, which has four vacancies. The ballots must be signed by the Superintendent or board clerk and returned in a postmarked envelope no later than March 15, 2023. The delegates will serve two-year terms beginning April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2025. After discussion was heard, the board voted to approve, C; a motion and second were heard to approve the 2023-2024 Annual School Calendar; motion carried, D; an oral informational was presented by – Wexler concerning the Annual Update of the LCAP Mid-Year Report and LCAP Supplement Report, E; informational first reading and review of Dec. 2022 Board Policy by – Superintendent Gaines on the following: options for the Comprehensive Local Plan for Special Education, Comprehensive Safety Plan, the Local Control and Accountability Plan, Transportation Fee, Fees and Charges, Financial Reports and Accountability, Campus Security, Bomb Threats, Transportation, Weapons and Dangerous Instrument (prohibits tear gas weapons such as Pepper Spray), Health Examinations, Safety, Safe Routes to School Program, Before/After School Programs (no fees charged for participation and Count 75% higher unduplicated), Preschool/Early Childhood Education and Identification of Individuals for Special Education.
Under Business and Operations – A: a third reading, review motion and approval was presented by – Robert Irving of the 2022-2023 Comprehensive School Safety Plan which requires Rosamond Elementary School, Westpark Elementary School, Tropico Middle School, Rosamond High Early College Campus, Rare Earth High School and Abraham Lincoln Independent Study School to review and update its school safety plan annually; motion carried, B: Wexler requested a Proposal for Southern Kern Unified School District Voice Over IP Phone System Installation in reference to #2023-01, C: A motion and a second were heard to approve the retirement incentive for employees in positions covered by the bargaining agreement with Roseman Teachers Association employees that have submitted a written notification of their retirement at the. Conclusion of the 2020 two 2323 school year in the Human Resources Department before March 15, 2023, will receive a onetime payment of $1000 In the June 32,023 payroll, this was presented by - Hargus; motion carried, D: Superintendent Gaines. Requested the board approve memorandum of understanding and agreement by and between the California School Employees Association and its Rosemond chapter number 587 and the Southern Current unified school districts concerning the college and career coordinator range QQ job description. A motion and second were heard, motion carried
Under Personnel Items – A: a motion and second were heard for Personnel Items, including hiring, resignations, contract adjustments, and retirements for certified and classified employees. And presented for board approval, all personnel meet the necessary credentialing and/or certification requirements as required by the State or notification timelines, as appropriate, motion carried.
The board announced that the next meeting will be held on March 1st; closed session begins at 6pm and regular session begins at 7pm; a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting.
