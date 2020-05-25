God Bless our Fallen Heroes

Memorial Day is a day of reflection and appreciation. It is an opportunity for us to take a pause to praise the incredible sacrifices made by our service members who have helped ensure the United States remains the land of the free and the home of the brave.

These heroes answered the call of service and we are forever indebted to their commitment. Though each one was unique, they all shared an unmatched devotion to freedom and love of countryvalues that all Americans should hold in high regard. 

Our fallen weren’t only our neighbors, family members, and friends, they were remarkable humans who displayed grit and fortitude, not just while serving in a combat zone, but in their daily lives.

We will never forget their acts of heroism. We will never forget their devotion to protecting our freedoms. We will never forget what they did for us.

God bless our fallen heroes.

