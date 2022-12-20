In accordance with Elections Code Sections 15626, 15628, 15629, and California Code of Regulation Section 20819, the public recount of the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District #16 election at the request of candidate David Shepard will commence on:
Date: December 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Location: Kern County Elections Office
1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor
Bakersfield, CA 93301
The anticipated first day schedule of the recount process will be:
9:00 a.m. – start the recount
10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – staff break
Noon to 1:00 p.m. – lunch break
3:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – staff break
5:00 p.m. – end of day’s activities (at discretion of election official)
The recount will continue thereafter, every day until completed or terminated, following in accordance with the schedule above. During staff breaks and lunch breaks, all individuals will leave the room and the room will be locked.
The daily schedule will be in accordance with Elections Code Section 15626 for not less than six hours each day, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays excepted, until the recount is completed.
The public and/or organizations are invited to observe the process. Please contact our office at (661) 868-3590 with your name so that we can prepare an identification name badge for your visit. Additionally, there is limited space available for observers.
Commencement of this recount is subject to the receipt of necessary funds.
By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA
Auditor-Controller-County Clerk
Kern County
