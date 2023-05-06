  CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Planning Commission announced that their regularly scheduled meeting for May 2nd had to be canceled due to completing work on projects that require reviews; they hope to have the projects reviews completed before they reconvene on May 16th to discuss upcoming projects and SB9 and wish to thank everyone for their patience.

