CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Planning Commission announced that their regularly scheduled meeting for May 2nd had to be canceled due to completing work on projects that require reviews; they hope to have the projects reviews completed before they reconvene on May 16th to discuss upcoming projects and SB9 and wish to thank everyone for their patience.
Calif. City Planning Commission Meeting Canceled
Patti Orr
