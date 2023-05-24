11-Year-old Calif. City Cold Case comes to a Close

BAKERSFIELD – A jury of 12 men and women deliberated for 30-minutes then returned with a Guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jose William Lara; the man accused of killing Calif. City resident Desiree Thompson in 2012. Kern County Prosecuting Attorney Christine Antonios laid out the case in her opening statement as Kern County Deputy Public Defense Attorney Mark Stamper listened then gave his opening statement when the trial began on May 9th.
The decade old case was first reported in Jan. 2012 when Thompson disappeared while walking home from a market in Calif. City. A man later identified as Lara approached her in his vehicle and offered her a ride after she allegedly got into an argument with her husband Edward Gibson who was originally a suspect but was never charged with any crime related to her disappearance. The disappearance of Thompson gained media attention for several years while police investigated.
According to reports, Lara drove Thompson back to his rented residence in the 20300 block of 86th Street where he then killed and buried her in his backyard. Lara denied any knowledge of the crime or her whereabouts.
Ten years later, two men came forward and according to reports, one of the men told police that Lara allegedly told him that he killed a woman and buried her in his backyard; the woman allegedly matched the description of Thompson. When asked by police why he did not come forward sooner; the man claimed he was afraid he would be deported.
Lara moved from the 86th Street residence to the 8000 block of Calif. City Blvd where FBI agents were watching him. The FBI, fearing that Lara would somehow disappear, contacted a command post and investigators detained him at a local gas station. When officers obtained a search warrant for his apartment, they located a 24-inch machete, a beaded bracelet and 6 cellphones.
On March 25, 2022; police obtained a search warrant and located human remains later identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office as Thompson in the backyard of the 86th Street residence where the informant told them that Lara buried Thompson’s body; bones, teeth, hair, clothing and a shoe were found at the location.
Lara denied any wrongdoing when interviewed by police, claiming he “cut his hand while fighting with another person who attacked me with a knife.”
“Not having my daughter is probably the worst experience I’ve ever had in my life and to now have to face this person in court every day until justice is served is very very hard” said Sheri Smith who is Thompson’s mother.
Lara appeared for several Pre-Preliminary Hearings, Preliminary Hearings and Further Hearings until a trial date was set for May 9th.
During closing statements, Prosecutor Christine Antonios said, “He wasn’t overwhelmed; he was almost bragging about it.” Kern County Deputy Public Defender Mark Stamper told the jury that, “They haven’t proven to you beyond a reasonable doubt that Lara did the murder.”
After the jury came back with a guilty verdict, Smith was reported to have said, “It’s like a weight that has been lifted off me.” Lara is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30am on June 16th in the same court room where he was found guilty; he will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison and could possibly face the death penalty.
