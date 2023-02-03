CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met for a special meeting on the afternoon of Jan. 26th inside the city hall council chambers; the meeting started at 2pm. After the meeting was called to order, roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance and adoption of agenda, the meeting got underway.
City Clerk - Conference with Labor Negotiators and Representative as well as the City Attorney representative in terms of City Manager Pursuant to section 549571 Employee for Employment Appointment to the management public comment; members of the public are welcome to address the Council only on those items in the process. Do we have any public comments? No public comments were heard.
Under Closed Session CS 1 and CS 2 Public Employee Appointment Title of Employee: City Manager – Mayor Kulikoff made a few comments before the council went into Closed Session;
Mayor Kulikoff - This is concerning, I don't know what's happening and I don't know what the vision is, but management of the city in speaking to that perspective. In the past months, we've brought testimony to that; when appointing management as the city established its own business from the City Council, the city manager could then implement that vision. That's cohesive from all parties, not from a person that may have influence or another person. It's all speculative to the public. We have an adopted vision that each member of the Council would stay on, and we'd all be together and unified in the public service. That's what our citizens need, and we don't have that. We may be close to that in some ways, but we don't have that. Therefore, we don't have a conscious management agenda. Please, take it piece by piece, part by part and election cycle by election cycle; it doesn't really work for the public. For example, there's no sustainability plan for our fiscal needs; public safety doesn't exist and that's a critical issue. As far as infrastructure, there's no point. There are so many critical issues that are sitting that sometimes we don't get to them because we don't have a conscious management vision for the city. So, when you go into this meeting today, it would be wonderful for once in the city history, you would come out and respond to the thought of or at least to me what you have envisioned for the city. That includes the management team that would be guided by the strategic point, and it doesn't have to be perfect; it could be a beginning and it can improve next quarter and next time. But we need a high-level strategic plan that is based upon your budget priority, which should be implemented by our city manager, and I support Dr. Hart. He's the most responsive city manager we could have, and I think he has the integrity in some ways that we've been missing, in my opinion. I think we have someone that's committed to doing the right thing on every occasion to represent the city, the Council and the best interest of the city. So please today make the difference so we don't have these election cycles and the high turnover rate that we have had that is destructive to the city. So here, just like most normal agencies in our county, it has the strategic point. Thank you very much. If there’s no objections, we're going to go into closed session. The council went into Closed Session at approximately 2:08 pm and returned at approximately 3:37pm.
After Closed Session - City Attorney representative: OK, we're back from closed session; thank you Mayor and Council, we went into closed session and under section CS1 and CS2 for each of those sections, the Council was given direction and it was received. No further reportable action is available at this time. Thank you all for being here.
The meeting was adjourned at 3:38pm.
