The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 42-year old David Dewayne Terrill appeared on Feb. 2nd for a Motion to Dismiss Hearing on the charges of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Possess/Use of Tear Gas, Willful Cruelty to Child, 2 counts of Reckless Evading Peace Officer, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Reckless Driving: Highway, 2 counts of Possess/Etc Burglar’s Tools, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI, 2 counts of Escape from Lawful Arrest, 2 counts of Vandalism;: $400 or More, 2 counts of Tamper w/Vehicle, Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Falsely Personate Another to become Bail or Surety, Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree and Disorderly Conduct: Prowling; all charges were dismissed; he appeared again on Feb. 3rd for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing ; Feb. 4th, Feb. 10th for a Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/.Peace Officer/EMT, Using Personal Identifying Information of Another (sentenced on Feb. 10th to 257 days in jail w/257 days credit, fined $220 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Posses Firearm (Held to Answer on Feb. 4th), Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked (case moved to Bakersfield and Felony Arraignment on Feb. 14th; a Readiness Hearing is scheduled for March 18th) and a Return on Bench Warrant: Violation of Probation on the charge of Petty Theft (sentenced to 99 days in jail w/99 days credit, fined $320 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years in Aug. 2020).
According to court records, 22-year old Sebastian Navarro appeared on Feb. 4th for continued Sentencing on the charge of **DO NOT USE, USE HS 11359(B)>2021**; all charges were dismissed.
According to court records, 49-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on Feb. 8th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charge of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury which was continued until May 16th; Singh remains free on $25,000 bail.
According to court records, 36-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez was scheduled to appear on Feb. 10th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm.
34-year old Megan Martin was arrested on Feb. 13th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
44-year old Robert Oneal Shelton was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Feb. 13th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Feb. 14th for a continued Status Conference on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize which was continued until June 17th.
According to court records, 36-year old Heather Moore appeared on Feb. 16th for a Motion to Extend Time: RE: Bond on the charge of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT which was continued until Aug. 15th.
According to court records, 28-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on Feb. 18th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF. 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued again until May 6th. Jauregui remains free on $50,000 bail.
40-year old Rachael E. Shaw was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Feb. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
According to court records, 23-year old Joel Michael Lopez appeared on Feb. 24th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF. 4/12) and Damage/Destroy Any Wireless Communication Device which was continued until March 2nd.
