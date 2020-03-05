Fones calls out Council over lack of progress on unsolved crimes
CALIFORNIA CITY – Debi Fones, mother of murder victim Deverrie Schiller, chastised City Council members for placing politics over trying to bring resolution to the eight unsolved missing and homicide cases. Fones suffers from an inoperable brain tumor and requested former council member Tami Johnson read her statement. She also displayed a collage of photos of Schiller and at the end of the statement showed council and enlargement of the crime scene photo - which she shielded from the rest of the audience and cameras.
Because this was not an agenda item, California law does not permit Council action or extended discussion of any item not on the agenda except under special circumstances.
“Hi I’m here tonight for one reason, I’m tired.
“That sounds like a funny thing to say, but it really isn’t.
“I’m here because I am exhausted on levels I didn’t even know existed. I now understand the weight of different emotions.
“For example, hate...not dislike, but absolute hate is incredibly heavy. That alone can wear a person out, down to the soul. The weight of grief is astronomical. Heavy enough to destroy a whole universe when it chooses. To carry it for a lifetime means your a little closer to the end than before.
“If we pair up frustration, disappointment, and the frequent tears, now your mixing lethal doses of toxic emotions, and, in the end, they will all contribute greatly to your own demise.
“From my perspective, the hatred and grief were forced on me. I didn’t choose them, and they will be my burden for all time. I can do nothing about that. She’s not coming back.
“The tears, well, those are my saving grace, my overflow repository for the times that I’m crushed by the hatred and grief. They are painful but useful and necessary. Now the frustration and disappointment, those are different. While they became mine at the hands of others without my consent, I believe they can be fought against. I’m just not sure if I have anything left to fight with. What do I say to those that sit before me now with my life in their hands? I have heard enough of the politics, and about the good old boy network, etc. We all choose who we align ourselves with based on mutual interest.
“It’s about the ‘he said,’ ‘she said,’ bullshit, just grow up. That’s a reality YOU deal with. My reality is this; I have an inoperable brain tumor. I haven’t bothered getting it checked in two years. My daughter won’t be here to see me through it, so I have no desire to prolong my time here.
“Your position says you hold the purse string, yet your loyalty seems to be with one group or the other. Even in politics, sometimes the heart needs to be heard. For three and a half years, I feel like my words have fallen on deaf ears and steel hearts.
“I am only 1 of 8. If you can’t hear us, then allow me to convince Tanika, and Buddy, and Cassie, and maybe your own child can soften your head.
“Hiring detective O’Quinn in January of last year was the best thing to happen to the eight cases. Say what you will about our eight cases, the fact is, O’Quinn had gotten further than anyone previously. He was and is still very invested in solving them. Just like everyone else that was not an inside player, I can only base my opinions on my understanding.
“I get O’Quinn pissed off a few people. He’s a cop, and a damn good one, expecting anything less would be asinine. Him not being here isn’t a matter of money. It’s personal. Whether he is liked on a personal level by those in control should have no bearing on this.
“Bring O’Quinn back. We need him. It would seem the value of solving these cases could only benefit. Not just the families, but the city as a whole.”
