Multiple small businesses are opening up in California City, bringing new opportunities for shopping and recreation.
Highly Fashionable Accessories offers beauty supply items and products including washes, conditioners and hair extensions. Owner, Umika Crockett says this new brick and mortar building is the first for her online business.
“We’re really excited to be here, and bring the Los Angeles and Lancaster style to Cal City,” Crockett said.
The Royal Womb Health & Wellness at Cal City Business Plaza offers alternative and feminine wellness products and services.
Quesha Bernard runs the shop, after spending a couple months vending at the Cal City Farmer’s Market. She
“I want everyone to feel respected here, this is a welcoming space,” Bernard said.
