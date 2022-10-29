The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
5th – Unregistered Vehicle, 20400 block of Brian Way.
6th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20200 block of Valley Blvd and Assist other Department, 20400 block of Brian Way.
7th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21200 block of Madre Street.
8th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 900 block of Tehachapi/Willow Springs Road.
13th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 22400 block of Milky Way and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20700 block of Santa Lucia Street.
14th - SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 21300 block of Santa Barbara Drive and Burglary from Vehicle, 20400 block of Brian Way.
16th - Vandalism: $400 or More, 2000 block of Dennison Road
19th – Battery on Person, 22300 block of Milky Way.
21st – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21300 block of Santa Maria Drive.
24th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive
27th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 21400 block of Mountain Drive.
28th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 19600 block of Iris Way.
