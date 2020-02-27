Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Trump in Bakersfield
- Cerro Coso Announces Fall 2019 President’s List
- Second Amendment City declaration, proposed Master Fee Schedule among topics for Council Tuesday
- On the heels of State of the State, Gov. Newsom highlights state-owned properties available for emergency homeless housing, calls on cities and counties to partner with the state
- New council member selected
- McCarthy Tulare County Farm Bureau Op-Ed: President Trump Continues Fighting for Our Agricultural Communities
- Thanks for the visit, Mr. President
- Basketball season comes to a close for area teams
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Second Amendment City declaration, proposed Master Fee Schedule among topics for Council Tuesday
- New council member selected
- Interviews are Saturday
- Mojave students earn conservation district awards
- Locals to benefit from project
- Public comments, money focus of council
- McCarthy, 3,000 Bakersfield Strong, Welcome President Trump
- Thanks for the visit, Mr. President
- On the heels of State of the State, Gov. Newsom highlights state-owned properties available for emergency homeless housing, calls on cities and counties to partner with the state
- Greenstone begins offering free delivery in High Desert
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.