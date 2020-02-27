 
Trump in Bakersfield
February 27, 2020  |  Caleb Smith  |  http://bit.ly/2T4k9HV

Watch on Facebook  |  Twitter  |  YouTube

“Our President understands that all of California is not alike,” Kevin McCarthy said to a packed airplane hanger of 3,100 Central Valley residents. Most of them were farmers, ranchers, and agriculture producers who have been hurt by government regulations that keep them from getting the water they pay for and need to grow America’s food.

Last week, President Trump took a concrete step forward to stop the madness and improve water access for California’s farmers, with a visit to Kevin’s hometown of Bakersfield to sign a presidential memorandum. Isn’t it great to have a President who understands that farming is not easy? And isn’t it great to have a President who keeps his promises?

See more photos on Facebook  |  Instagram  |  Twitter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.