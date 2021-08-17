Due to a water main blow out, water service will be interrupted along the north side of California City Blvd between Isabella Blvd and Kenniston St. Service is expected to be restored by 7:00pm. Please drive with caution in the surrounding area
Advisory: Water Service Interruption, on Cal City Blvd between Isabella Blvd & Kenniston St
- California City Police Department
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Advisory: Water Service Interruption, on Cal City Blvd between Isabella Blvd & Kenniston St
- Order Now for the 2021 EKCRCD Drought Tolerant Plant– Sale
- History of Mojave, Calif.
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for July
- History of Kramer Hills, Calif.
- The Wegmann Family of Soledad Mountain, Calif.
- Investigation Discovery show to air segment about missing California City boys
- History of China Lake
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- History of China Lake
- History of Mojave, Calif.
- History of California City
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for July
- California City area arrests for July
- History of Kramer Hills, Calif.
- Investigation Discovery show to air segment about missing California City boys
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance finding missing 8-year-old girl
- Animal Outreach Foundation offers low-cost to get pets fixed, community members call for more help
- The Wegmann Family of Soledad Mountain, Calif.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.