MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port board of directors held a meeting on the afternoon of July 19th inside the boardroom just off the Voyager Restaurant at the Mojave Airport. The meeting was called to order just after 2pm with director Morgan absent and director Coleman attending on zoom.
After the meeting was called to order, director Balentine motioned and director Allred seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed.
Under Community Announcements/Public Comments not on the Agenda - DOB Stool mentioned the upcoming Pre RSAT meeting and briefed the board on the details. Director Barney announced that Plane Crazy Saturday was a success and that there were upwards of 40 aircrafts in attendance. Director of Balentine also thank Mrs. Cathy Hanson for her dedication to Plane Crazy Saturday.
Under Consent Calendar - Director Valentine's Motion and Director Alfred seconded to approve. The following item: A. Minutes of the regular board meeting dated June 20th and Tech registered dated July 14th in the amount of $5,738,258.49; motion carried.
Under Action Items – A. CalPERS Unfunded Liability Payment; DOA Rawling, briefed the board on the unfunded liability payment. A motion by Directed Ballantine and second by Director Allred to approve the payment; motion carried, B. Hansen Hanger 971 sublease agreement to Aerospace Operations; CEO Reid briefed the board on the sublease agreement with aerospace operation. A motion by Director Allred and second by Director Valentine was heard. To approve the sublease of Hanger 971 to Aerospace Operations; motion carried, C. Redemption Credit Engagement Letter; DOA Rawling briefed the board on the Retention Credit Engagement Letter, a motion by Directed Balentine and second by Director Allred to approve the next step in the engagement letter process; motion carried and D. Resolution #23-07-854 authorizing the destruction of certain records; DOA Rawlings briefed the board on the records the district is requesting to be destroyed. A motion by Director Balentine and second by Director Allred to approve the resolution to destroy the resolution; motion carried.
Under Reports – A. Director of Administration; DOA Rawlings presented her report to the board, B. Chief Executive Officer; CEO Reid presented his report to the board. CEO Reid also gave an update to the board concerning runway 12/30, the taxiway A electrical rehabilitation, the inland port update, the water systems update and hangar development update. No other board reports were given at this time.
Under Director Comments on Items not on the Agenda - Director Balentine commented on the oleanders coming into the airport on Belshaw and said that they look great.
Under Closed Session - the board met under closed session to discuss the following items: Existing Litigation concerning the Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy, Existing Litigation concerning Welton vs MASP, Existing Litigation concerning Virgin Orbit Bankruptcy, Existing Litigation concerning Spacelink, Potential Litigation concerning Welch vs MASP and the CEO evaluation.
Under Closed Session Report - In closed session, counsel advised closed session item A was not discussed, counsel and the board discussed action Item B and no action was taken. The board voted unanimously to authorize the CEO to complete and submit the district ballot to the bankruptcy plan for action Item C, Item D was not discussed, counsel updated the board on item E and the board conducted an evaluation of the CEO's performance; no other items were discussed.
After all the business was taken care of, the board adjourned at 4:06 pm.
