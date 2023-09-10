The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Burglary from Vehicle, 24200 block of Tamarisk Avenue.
2nd – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 12900 block of Boron Ave
5th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery, 26800 block of Hampton Road
9th – Battery on Person, 27100 block of Nudgent Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 13400 block of Margo Street, N. Edwards
11th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 12900 block of Boron Ave and Drive w/out License, Boron Ave
14th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 25800 block of Cherryhill Drive
15th – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc., Boron Ave/Boron Frontage Road
18th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26500 block of Nudgent Street
20th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery: other agency, 244300 block of Joshua Avenue
25th – Assist other Department, Nudgent Street
26th – Assist other Department, N. Edwards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.