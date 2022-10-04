CALIF. CITY - A lockdown at Calif. City High School scared a few of the students and teachers this past week; the incidents occurred on campus on Sept. 27th and 28th and according to school officials, there have been no reoccurrences.
According to school staff, on Sept. 27th; a "Code Yellow" was announced bringing the entire school to a stand-still. The alert was announced due to a fight which occurred between students. Teachers and other staff members were able to handle the situation without further incidents and the school was released from lockdown. The next day; on Sept. 28th, school officials reported another "Code Red" lockdown for a weapon that was found inside a backpack of a student. Officials quickly handled this incident as well but not before it put another scare upon the entire campus. The campus returned to normal after the incident was taken care of.
Mojave Unified School District staff are investigating both incidents and had no further comments at this time.
