The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 42-year old David Wayne Terrill appeared on July 1st for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to Specific Peace Officer, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc. Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; the case was continued until Sept. 2nd.
42-year old Ana Gonzalez was arrested on July 3rd on Suspicion of Discharge BB Device in Negligent Manner and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
35-year old Aaron Daniel Benak was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 4th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive while License Suspended.
According to court records, 32-year old Savannah Charlotte Arrieta appeared on July 6th for a Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Revocation/Set Revocation Hearing Date on the charges of Accessory, Drive w/out License, Maximum Speed 65 MPH as Posted, (pled No Contest) Drive while License Suspended (dismissed), Driving in Excess of 100 MPH and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court)(pled No Contest).
According to court records, 59-year old Anthony Scalici appeared on July 6th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Unregistered Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court); a Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for Aug. 12th.
According to court records, 50-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on July 8th and July 15th for a Summary Judgment on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force - Great Bodily Injury that was continued until Jan. 11, 2023.
According to court records, 22-year old Aaron Barnnett appeared on July 12th for a Hearing on Report - PC 1372 (Restoration of Competency Hearing) on the charges of Burglary>1st Degree (NEW EFF. 4/12) and Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT. Barrnett appeared again on July 19th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing, which was continued until Aug. 9th.
According to court records, 49-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on July 14th for a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant on the charge of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury; he appeared on July 26th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and on July 27th for a Preliminary Hearing where he pled No Contest and received a sentence of Summary Probation for 1 year and fined $ 220.00.
According to court records, 28-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on July 15th and July 19th for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Willful Cruelty to Child, which was continued again until Sept. 2nd. Jauregui remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, 22-year old Michael Joel Lopez appeared on July 15th for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use and Battery; Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc which was continued until Aug. 2nd.
According to court records, 52-year old Elizabeth Hales appeared on July 18th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm (pled No Contest) and 2 counts of Undetectable Firearm: Manufacture/Import/Sell/Supply (dismissed); she is set to be sentenced on Aug. 12th and remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, Christopher Lee Hurtz was scheduled to appear on Jul 18th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Burglary: 2nd Degree, Vandalism: $400 or More and Receiving/Etc. Known Stolen Property.
According to court records, 35-year old Andrew Vincent Arrieta appeared on July 19th for a Surrender on Bench Warrant and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 2 counts of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, which was continued until Aug. 24th when a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant will also be heard.
