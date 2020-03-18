Good afternoon,
We all can help prevent the spread of this disease by washing our hands, maintaining social distancing and staying home when sick. This not only protects you, but helps protect your vulnerable family members and loved ones.
We encourage our residents to check on senior or disabled family members or neighbors to ensure they have adequate supplies during this isolation period.
In an effort to keep our community informed as this situation continues to evolve, we offer the following opportunities for our media partners:
· In person media briefings in English and Spanish, every Monday and Thursday at 10AM – Kern County Public Health Services Building, 1800 Mt. Vernon that will also be live streamed on Public Health’s Facebook page.
· Video updates posted on kernpublichealth.com in English and Spanish every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday by 10AM.
· The following information is now available on our website and will be updated twice per day M-F and once per day on weekends:
o Positive cases in kern residents – 0
o Positive case in non-residents – 1
o Negative tests – 40
o Pending tests – 100
o # of return traveler notifications – 30
o Return travelers that completed monitoring – 22
We are updating our website daily and posting information on our social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
With the high volume of media requests, the above schedule to deliver timely information will replace any invitations to do in studio interviews, phone interviews, etc. for the time being.
Thank you for your partnership and please continue to drive our residents to our COVID-19 Call Center at 661-321-3000 and our website.
