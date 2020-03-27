Per NAWS China Lake Public Affairs:This is not an additional reporting of a case for Ridgecrest or Kern County, this was confirmed through Kern County Public Health and does not add to the numbers reported by Ridgecrest Regional Hospital or the Kern County Public Health Department.
NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE — On March 27, public health officials at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake (Branch Health Clinic) confirmed with Kern County Public Health that a U.S. Navy civilian employee, assigned to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake tested “positive” for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee is currently restricted to their residence, receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local guidelines.
Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-quarantine at their residence.
Military and Kern County Public Health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.
NAWS China Lake is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.
