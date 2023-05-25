MOJAVE - The Mojave Air and Space Port held their first meeting in May on the afternoon of May 2nd inside the boardroom just off the Voyage restaurant, the meeting got underway just around 2pm.
After the meeting was called to order by director Barney, roll call. and the approval of the agenda, the meeting got under way.
Under Consent Agenda - director Balentine motion and director Morgan seconded the board unanimously approve the following items; A. Minutes of the regular meeting dated April 18th and B. Check register dated April 27th in the amount of $286,801.95 motion carried.
Under Action Items - director Balentine motioned and director Morgan seconded for the board to approve the Voyager Aircraft LLC Hanger 959 lease agreement. Director Coleman announced that he has a conflict of interest about this item and that he will be a party to the lease being assigned. He therefore disqualified himself from taking part and left the room. The four remaining directors forming a quorum then considered this item. Legal counsel updated the board on the lease assignment and gave the board the FPC opinion letter. Which? Ruled that under the public generally exception applied so the board can take action to approve the lease assigned to Director Coleman for Hanger 959; motion carried.
Under Report - Director of Administration Rawlings presented her report to the Board of Directors and informed them she will be contacting them to schedule a special meeting for a budget workshop, Director of Facilities Van Wey presented his report to the board, CEO Reid presented his report to the Board of Directors concerning the runway 1230 update; he also stated there's was no update for the inland port; CEO Reid updated the board on the water system project and no update was given for hangar development. The board committees had nothing to report at this time.
Under Director Comments on Items not on the Agenda. - Director Barney asked questions concerning oil removal bins from the airport.
Under Closed Session Items – The board met under closed session to discuss the following items; A. Existing Litigation under Government Code Section 54956.9 Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy, B. Existing Litigation under Government Code section 54956.9 Weldon versus M ASP, C. Existing litigation under Government Code Section 54956.9. Virgin Orbit Bankruptcy and D. Existing Litigation under Government Code Section 54956.9 Spacelink.
Under Report from Closed Session - in closed session, the board did not discuss the existing litigation with the Masten Space Systems bankruptcy, Counsel updated the board on the existing litigation with Weldon versus M ASP and the Virgin Orbit bankruptcy. The board also discussed the existing litigation with Spacelink; no other items were discussed and no action was taken.
After all the business was taken care of, the chairperson adjourned the meeting at approximately 2:45 PM.
