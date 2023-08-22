CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held a special meeting on the evening of Aug. 15th; the meeting started just after 5pm.
After President Karen Macedonio called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call (director LiMaya Patrick arrived late, and director Ruby Foley was absent) the meeting got underway.
Under Approval of the Agenda – director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed by a vote of 4-0.
Under Public Comments – this portion of the meeting was conducted before the meeting adjourned.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements – none reportable at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – director Richard Macedonio motioned and director LiMaya Patrick seconded to approve the following items: CC1; vendor checks, ACH payments, Debit card payments, financial reports presented by Eva Hebebrand and establish investment accounts with CA Class (this item was moved from CB2) and CC2; approval of the regular meeting minutes dated Aug. 1st; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under Continued Business – CB1; RFP for Fire Damage Repair of Bay Ave. Building presented by Joselito Lacson, Mr. Lacson gave a verbal report to the board concerning the fire damage and what it would entail to repair the damage. This item was split into 2 voting motions. The first one; director LiMaya Patrick motioned and director Richard Macedonio seconded to approve the emergency roof repair of the building; motion passed by a 4-0 vote. The second one; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director LiMaya Patrick seconded to approve the drafting of an expansion contract for continued repairs and renovations; motion passed by a 4-0 vote, CB2; see Consent Calendar, CB3; Property Appraisal and Market Evaluations update; discussion was heard on this item which was continued from the Aug. 1st meeting. This item will be brought back to the board, CB4; Senior Living Ad and Article for Mojave Desert News presented by BJ Lindsay, Miss Lindsay presented some information she received from a health care agency concerning helping Calif. City seniors live a healthy lifestyle then, director LiMaya Patrick motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve a senior living ad and article for the Mojave Desert News; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under New Business - NB1; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director LiMaya Patrick seconded to approve a proposed service agreement for a Vision and Strategic Plan related to the Annexation process with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under Community Engagement – CE1; Cancer Walk tentative date Oct. 28, 2023, director LiMaya Patrick motioned and director Richard Macedonio seconded to have director LiMaya Patrick and staff member Jessica Rojas as committee members; motion passed by a 4-0 vote, CE2; Partners and Collaborators for Community Education Classes; this item was tabled until the next meeting.
Under Director Updates – none reportable at this time
Under Presidents Comments – President Macedonio commented on the remodel and should have more at the next meeting.
Under Staff Updates – none were given at this time.
Under Facilities Updates – none were given at this time.
Under Future Agenda Items – The board agreed to bring CE1, CE2, CB1, CB4 and CB1(E) back at the next meeting which is scheduled for Sept. 5th.
After all the business was concluded, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to adjourn the meeting.
