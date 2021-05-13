The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Rydell Blassinggame was arrested on April 1st on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order, Vandalism, Stalking and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
22-year old Valentin Rodriguez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on April 2nd on Suspicion of Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
21-year old Celeste Rodriguez was arrested on April 4th on Suspicion of Trespass by Driving on Private Property.
29-year old Tyler Henney was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on April 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition.
32-year old Victor Gonzalez was arrested on April 7th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony, Intoxicated in Public and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
29-year old William L. Cannady Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.
32-year old Steven Lee Moe was arrested on April 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Battery on Person.
45-year old James Krout was arrested on April 10th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
46-year old Gene D. McVicker was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old David Nelson was arrested on April 13th and 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
23-year old Anabell Sanchez was arrested on April 16th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
56-year old Darrin K. Coleman was arrested on April 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Robbery.
27-year old Patrick Delozier was arrested on April 17th on Suspicion of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
29-year old Salota P. Pires was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on April 24th on Suspicion of Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Possess Controlled Substance While Armed with Loaded Firearm, Carry Concealed Firearm Upon Person – Pistol/Revolver/Other Firearm and Carry Loaded Firearm When not the Registered Owner, Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances and Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
20-year old Alberto Ureno was arrested on April 27th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
27-year old Marcos Rodriguez was arrested on April 27th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Failure to Report for Work Release Program, Drive While License Suspended, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Unregistered Vehicle and Rearrest/Revoke Probation.
