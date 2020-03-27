Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed Friday the first COVID-19 related death in a Kern County resident.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and are saddened by this,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”
