BAKERSFIELD – A Calif. City Attempted Murder suspect has been sentenced: 41-year old Lancaster resident Roque Larios Jr. was sentenced to Life w/Parole when he appeared for sentencing on Nov. 17th.
As we’ve been reporting on this story, Larios Jr. was named a suspect in a Jan. 15th attempted murder incident which occurred on North Loop Blvd in Calif. City; with the help of the Kern County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol and the public, Larios Jr. was located and arrested at a residence in Rosamond a short time after the shooting.
Larios Jr. appeared in a Mojave court room on Jan. 27th for a Felony Arraignment for several charges including the attempted murder charge and after several Pre-Preliminary Hearings, the case was moved to Bakersfield where he was arraigned again on Feb. 18th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the case was delayed until June where a Readiness Hearing was held and a Jury Trial started on July 6th.
In Aug., a Motion and Discovery – Pitchness was heard and the Jury Trial continued until Oct. 15th when the jury found Larios Jr. Guilty of Attempted Murder and Assault w/Firearm on Person; he pled No Contest on Oct. 13th to the charges of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Posses Firearm and Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and was acquitted of the second charge of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
The same jury that found him guilty sentenced him to Life with Parole (36 Years in Wasco State Prison w/32 Years Stay) and fined $370; he is eligible for Parole after serving 4 years.
