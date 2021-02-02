EAST KERN — As California health officials vacated the regional stay-at-home order affecting most of the state and lifted the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. state curfew, state parks announced that campgrounds are once more re-open to existing reservation holders, including those at Red Rock Canyon State Park.
Under the stay-at-home order, which Gov. Gavin Newsom issued in December as COVID-19 case rates spiked following a Thanksgiving holiday, state parks were only allowed to be used for day use activities.
In a Jan. 28 update from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the re-opening of camp grounds comes with some caveats. The reopening will prioritize those with existing reservations; a phased approach for new reservations was implemented on Jan. 28.
“The public is advised that not all campground sites will reopen to the public and group campsites remain closed," the state Parks and Rec Department stated. "Day use outdoor areas of park units currently open to the public remain open. It is critical for all to recreate responsibly in the outdoors as the pandemic is far from over.
The department also encouraged all visitors "to protect themselves and their loved ones by properly planning their outdoor experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.