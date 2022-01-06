The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 98.1% with approximately 52 calls for service.
2nd - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy, SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 3100 block of Gordon Street and 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
3rd Out of Control Juv: Beyond Parental Control/Etc, 3300 block of Carnation Street, Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2300 block of Bavarian Drive and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1000 block of Holloway Avenue.
4th – 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, Richfield Avenue.
8th - Vehicle Theft, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Vehicle Theft, 30th Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
9th – Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery: other Agency, Fernwood Street, Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3400 block of Roxbury Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2500 block of Desert Street.
10th - Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery: other Agency, 3300 block of 15th Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1100 block of Rosamond Blvd.
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, 3000 block of Woodley Court and Vehicle Theft, 1800 block of Center Street.
14th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
15th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
16th - Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 3000 block of 25th Street.
17th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 2900 block of C Street, Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Towed – Registration, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
18th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1000 block of Hastings, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2500 block of Diamond Street and Vehicle Theft, 3800 block of Arbor Avenue.
19th - Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Jaguar Court and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery: other Agency, 40th Street.
20th – Murder, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
21st - Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Crimson Drive.
22nd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of 20th Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of B Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of B Street.
23rd – Battery on Person, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Summer.
24th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2100 block of Kenyon Court and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 3400 block of Leopard Court.
25th – Assist other Department, 1000 block of Fairwind, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd and Assist other Department, 2900 block of Desert Street.
26th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
27th - Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
28th - Vehicle Theft, 3200 block of Campbell Street and 2 calls for Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2000 block of Westpark Drive.
29th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1900 block of Elm Street and Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 35th Street.
30th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1100 block of Heatherfield Avenue, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2800 block of Desert Street and Assist other Department, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
