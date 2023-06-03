MOJAVE - Mojave Air and Space was the place to be on May 20th; not only for the taking in the beautiful weather, but to see vintage aricrafts at their finest and meet with guest speaker retired Col. Roy Martin. Col Martin is a retired military test pilot with over 45-years of flying experience and 10,800 flight hours in over 70 different types of aircraft; he's also a retired Chief Test Pilot for both the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman with a BS degree in Aerospace Engineering, holds a MS degree in Aero and Astro Engineering, is a Fellow and Past Presidnet of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots and flew over 200 missions in an F-4 during the Vietnam War.
Col Martin gave a presentation titled "Techonology and Tactics of Operation Linebacker I and II of the VIetnam War" inside the boardroom which is just off the Voyager Restaurant; the presentation began just after 11am.
Col. Martin explained how the United States originally participated in the Vietnam Conflict and the operations; he also explained how they helped fight back the North Vietnamese Air Force. "The purpose of the operation was to slow down the transportation of any kind of supplies for the "Easter Offensive" which was the invasion of the Republic of South Vietnam that was launched on March 30, 1972 and started the operation" Martin said. B-52 bombers were escorted by fighters and aircrafts specializing in electronic countermeasures and suppression of surface to air missiles to bomb fuel storage tanks at Hanoi and Haiphong. Operation Lineback II took place from Dec. 18-29, 1972 when Americans bombed Hanoi and other parts of North Vietnam and focused on high altitude radar bombing.
After the lengthy presentation, visitors were able to get a glimpse of the Mojave Air and Space Port firefighting equipment on the tarmac as well as several vintage aircrafts parked outside the Voyager Restaurant.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Col. Martin for the explanation of Operation Linebacker I&II, Cathy Hansen for sharing the experience with us, the Voyager Restaurant for always serving up great coffee and food, the Mojave Air and Space Port for hosting Plane Crazy Saturday and all the attendees who came out and enjoyed their day in Mojave; see all of you next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.