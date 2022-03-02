Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner announced today that the County of Kern has been awarded a $3,023,637 grant for improvements at Mojave East Park. The funding was made possible through a County of Kern submitted “Clean California” Local Grant Program application, a program focused on beautification and improvement of local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways, and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.
“Park improvements for the Mojave area are a high priority of mine,” stated Zack Scrivner, Chairman of the Board for the Kern County Board of Supervisors. “The County of Kern submitted a very competitive and comprehensive application for these critically needed improvements, and I’m very pleased to see it’s produced such a large award from the State of California. This is an extraordinary deliverable for the people of Mojave, and I'm looking forward to this work getting underway.”
This project will directly benefit an underserved and disadvantaged community of 4,238 residents. Beautification and enhancement improvements will transform the entire area with new public facilities and features that offer change and options for recreation. The project site is the primary community social network and family center for families and individuals that have limited resources. The site is adjacent to Mojave High School and Mojave Elementary School and is accessible to residents and visitors through Business Highway 58.
Upgrades to Mojave East Park will include replacement of restroom facilities, creation of a new paved parking lot to serve the baseball field, a bio-infiltration basin to manage site storm water, a new, larger shaded picnic pavilion, a new soccer field with renovated turf, landscape, and irrigation with emphasis on drought-tolerant, adaptive trees, shrubs and windbreak plantings, exercise stations with equipment, a renovated basketball court and connected accessible pathways.
Supporting Partners for this project were the Kern County Libraries Department, Kern County Public Health, and the California Conservation Corps.
There is no County match required.
