CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Council held their first meeting of July on the evening of July 11th inside the council chambers at city hall; the Closed Session portion started just after 4pm then reconvened into Open Session just after 5pm.
After Mayor Kulikoff called the meeting to order, roll call and the adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Public Comments – Shawn Bradley wanted to know if CS1 pertained to council member Macedonio; city attorney Victor Ponto responded by saying that it did not concern council member Macedonio DJ Twohig made a comment concerning CS2 however, he was inaudible due to poor audio inside council chambers.
Under Closed Session – The council convened into Closed Session at approx. 4:11 to discuss CS1; Conference w/Legal Counsel-Potential Litigation concerning a Personnel Matter, CS2; Public Employee Evaluation-Pursuant to Government Code Section 54957 title: Acting City Manager and CS3; Conference w/Labor Negotiator with the following bargaining units: Misc. Unit presented by City Negotiator Inge Elmes.
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by Victor Ponto – with respect to CS1 and CS3; council was given direction and it was received, in respect to CS2; we can do this towards the end of the meeting, thank you.
Under Departmental Reports – reports were given as far as Parks and Rec., Finance, Housing, OHV and Planning.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications – correspondence from J.M. Powers dated June 29th, 30th and July 1st; Mr. Powers requests that he be part of the official meeting records and a hardcopy is in the back of the room.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – inaudible due to poor audio inside council chambers.
Under Public Business from the Floor - Mr. Audra - Good afternoon. My name is Mr. Audra and I’m a resident up here in California City and a local businessman and handyman; so, my comments are in reference to Section 92212. The proposed amendment is not deemed a commercial building. So, in 2021 he asked me to research buildings in California City. At that time, he asked Mr. Scott from GC to see if we could build 84 plexes a year and I told them of course there should not be a problem. I went to the building department and while researching, Marie basically told me that I was in line behind all of the other candidates’ projects, which I tried to tell you, but our project is for residential housing not a commercial building; I talked to the previous mayor as well as others and they said they would help me expedite. I came through that nine months later. I have other issues and not being able to build because of that will cost me $45,000.
So since then, I have purchased property by where there's sewer connection. I dreaded the fact of having to go through planning again because of how long it takes. I would like to just go straight to building and like I said, we provide good housing. There's a housing shortage, there's people moving from out of town to the city because of affordable housing. These are people that are counting on good management and providing good maintenance so I'm just here on behalf of all of them, myself and my family because this is my livelihood and other investors, laborers and contract service providers and families you know in the city so only vote for that please; thank you.
Acting City Manager Inge Elmes - Assuming that comes back as an agenda item because we're talking about the difference between commercial and residential. I did talk to the county a couple of days ago. The county has changed. They were the same as our municipal code, which is 3 as residential and four is commercial but, due to what's coming down from the state with the AU and the compliance with SB9, they have changed and they are now two units is residential, 3 units or more is commercial. I understand that there was a request that came through our Planning Commission to discuss what they had learned about this with the council. So, can we bring this all forward and have an agenda item; this is one of my city manager reports? We have to think about the council’s due process that needs to take place.
Mr. Audra - yes, we are already working on that as well; it’s on its way but we're sure that caravan spearheading this project it has to go through planning.
Shawn Bradley – So, on June 29th there was a special meeting; at the start of the special meeting, it was discovered that only two of the five members of the City Council were present for that meeting. That is considered a lack of quorum AKA absence of forum. As you can see on my screen, 4 minutes after the start of the special meeting at 5:04 PM to be exact, I downloaded the agenda via the Calif. City website as that moment in time it was not a canceled agenda; that's for July 5th. The agenda in the meeting section of the city website has a cancellation notice, and in that cancellation notice it is defined as a water and sewer rate study and informative meeting so it’s no longer a City Council special meeting.
So, on 6/29, you know, I did a little research of that and being an IT myself, I could determine that this actual document was created on 6/28/2023 at 12:07 PM under the author of Marie Stewart who I understand is no longer here. So, I'm not sure what type of IT service you guys got set up. They might want to check into the profile of why it's being authored by Marie when she's no longer with the city. So that's really a helpful tip for you. But as you'll see on the agenda, it's not a meeting. So, with that being said, as you can see even on the website today, it mentioned they stopped them even though the meeting took place. So, this is something that was supposed to be way after the fact. Actually, it shows (the document) that it was created on 7/5/2023 at 8:59 AM; six days after the meeting ended by the author of the Michelle.
So, I’m not sure who that is in the city, but this is the original document that you guys posted to Google Docs. There's a way to see when that original document was created. So that leads me to the question for the city attorney; knowing that all during the special meeting I mean italic comment regarding the lack of quorum, I want to now talk about my concerns. Why are we meeting like this? It seems like we're due to the advice of legal, according to the city manager as well. But the notification requirements were met. I don't believe so. The document shows it wasn't cancelled until 7/5/2023 in official notice. After that, by the time the cancellation document was created originally, the meeting had already taken place.
Victor Ponto - Well, the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of forum. Obviously, there were only two council members that were able to be here physically in person. There are new unique standards for that and if there just aren’t quorums, the meetings can't go forward; as far as the detective work and connecting the dots on the IT and the timing of the posting, that's something that's new to me. What happened is that out of respect for the people that did show up, including yourself. So, we ended up that we had an individual that came, and they wanted to give the council that was present, the two members an opportunity to hear informally with the you're going to talk about alternately when this meeting gets free agendas. So, there wasn't a violation of the Brown Act; it may have been confusing to someone if they came on late and didn't know because it was in chambers, to think it was some form of a meeting that wasn’t appropriately agendized. It was an opportunity for folks that were all together and out of respect for people that dedicated their time to get some information, it is my understanding that there was no direction and no determination that was made further. The plan is to reagendize this meeting for another day or hold another special meeting where all the people can be present. Members of the public and hopefully at least a quorum of the Council to have this discussion.
Shawn Bradley – So, whether or not it was turned into a non-special meeting, it was still a meeting because under the Brown Act; it’s discussion, informational or if you have any other some kind of meeting where members are present.
Several more members of the public made different comments on city matters then the meeting continued.
Under Presentation – P1; Officer Hanson awarded Life Saving Medal (see separate story).
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; a motion and second were heard to approve City Check Register dated June 23rd-July 6th presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper; after considerable discussion, motion carried, CC2; a motion and second were heard to approve Council Meeting Minutes for May 9th presented by City Clerk Socorro Chavez; after discussion, motion carried with corrections to the minutes.
Under City Manager Report presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes – Ms. Elmes gave an oral report to council and members of the public.
Under Public Hearing – PH1; Water Standby Charge for Fiscal Year 2023/24 Levy presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, the staff recommends that council approve Resolution #07-23-2991 adopting water standby charges for fiscal year 2023/24 and for the City Council to approve the continued use of the appeal form. Several members of the public raised questions and concerns pertaining to paying for a water standby charge; after considerable discussion; motion carried, PH2; Water Standby Charge-Fiscal Year 2022/23 Levy presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, the staff recommends that council approve Resolution #07-23-2992 adopting water standby charges for Fiscal Year 2022/23 and authorizes Alexander to send out the tax levy on behalf of Calif. City; also, for the City Council to approve the continued use of the appeal form. Again, several members of the public came up to the podium and gave their opinions on this item; after much discussion, motion carried.
Under Continued Business – CB1; Special Tax Discussion presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, open discussion was heard on this item from the public and council members. It’s interesting to note that we found Calif. City Ordinance #18-767 (Public Safety Only Special Parcel Tax) date July 31, 2018, that adopted the tax until the 2023/24 during the 2018 Calif. City Special Municipal Election and according to the ordinance, “all tax proceeds received shall be divided evenly between two special funds: the Police Special Tax and the Fire/EMS Special Tax Fund”. The ordinance (Section 3-2.1.509) also states that “the levy of tax shall commence with tax year 2018/19. The final levy of the tax shall be for tax year 2023/24, unless the tax is extended by a vote of the people”. The ordinance was approved, adopted and signed by former Mayor Jennifer Wood however, it wasn’t brought up in the discussion.
According to Ms. Elmes, staff located the Lew Edwards Group which is a nationally recognized group in public agency engagement and communications to help local governments and other public agencies by providing lead project coordination, assist in overseeing opinion research, etc. Several members of the public engaged conversation on this topic; some saying that the special tax should be called the “Public Safety” tax, extensive discussion continued well into the meeting.
Under New Business – NB1; Calif. City Police Officer Association Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, staff recommends that the council approve this item: after discussion, motion carried, NB2; approve City Council Travel Expenses presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, Ms. Elmes presented different travel expenditures concerning city council members attending different things for city business. Several members of the public wanted to know what the council members were attending and after discussion, a motion and second were heard; motion carried, NB3; Sound System and Cameras Infrastructure City Council Chambers quote presented by City Clerk Socorro Chavez, for many years, the city council chambers audio and video system has been in place to record official meeting, etc. and for the last few months, members of the public have complained to the city that the audio is very distorted when in use; council member Creighton stated that, “the system is in dire need of an upgrade”. The city clerk requested three quotes from different companies; only one responded. Kendrick Technology out of Tehachapi came back with a $8,954.38 quote to upgrade the entire system which includes 1 8-channel wireless microphone system, 2 PTZ cameras and 1 control, 2 wall mount speakers, 1 battery charger, 32 rechargeable batteries, 150 feet of audio cabling, 420 feet of SDI signal cabling, 4 BNC connectors and mounting hardware (a 3-year warranty is included on all work done). After some discussion, a motion and second were heard; motion carried, NB4; Consideration of Agreement with DocuSign presented by City Clerk Socorro Chavez, the city staff recommended that the council approve this item; after some discussion, a motion and second were heard to approve the item; motion carried.
Under Councilmember Comments, Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports – staff was given time to present comments, reports or items for future agendas then, after all the business was taken care of, the meeting was adjourned.
