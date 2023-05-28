The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26-year old Jonah Snowder was arrested in Madera County (Madera County Sheriff) on April 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
69-year old Linda Crivello was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 2nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
68-year old Paul Smith was arrested on April 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Elder or Adult Dependent Abuse, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Manufacture/Import Sale of Large Capacity Magazine.
30-year old Danielle Thomas was arrested on April 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
22-year old Haylee York was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 8th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Drive while License Suspended, Display of False Evidence of Registration and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
43-year old Allen McCullar was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 7th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
50-year old Eric D. Lundquist was arrested on April 18th on Suspicion of Criminal Contempts in Presence of Court, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
39-year old Edwin Morales Oliva was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 17th on Suspicion of Red or Stop/Vehicle Stop at Limit Line or Crosswalk and Reckless Driving – Public Street.
27-year old Ruben Cortez was arrested in Madera County (Chowchilla Police) on April 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
38-year old Karlie D. McDaniel was arrested in Madera County (Chowchilla Police) on April 23rd on Suspicion of Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
30-year old Christian D. Jorgensen was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Sergio Garcia-Barajas was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
26-year old Andrew McCollough was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 22nd on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
47-year old Kenneth A. Paquette was arrested in Orange County (Cypress Police) on April 23rd on Suspicion of Destroying Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
21-year old Justin Rivers was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Guillermo Langarcia was arrested in San Diego County (Escondido Police) on April 29th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
22-year old Emily Bowman was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 28th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended.
