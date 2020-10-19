CALIFORNIA CITY — Existing litigation prompted the city council to table three zoning changes Tuesday night, Oct. 13, after three council members abstained from voting.
The lawsuits were filed separately by cannabis businesses, Grandma’s Stash, LLC and the other by M.A.C.C. Consulting in September over contention for having delivery-only permits renewed.
The lawsuits named Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris and Councilmembers Ron Smith and William Smith, as well as City Manager Anna Linn, the city itself and local businessman Rick Jones.
Councilman Ron Smith voiced his intention to abstain during the first public hearing, voicing his concern regarding the litigation and future decisions. The zoning area is planned for a new cannabis cultivation business by KS Consulting Group on California City Boulevard
“Based on the fact that I do not feel comfortable as a councilman that if I were to vote no or vote yes, I might be sued and the city may not go and defend my right to vote yes or no,” Smith said.
Smith noted that he would have otherwise voted yes on the change because it bore similarities and conditions of approval to another change approved in September. The lawsuits and the question of the city defending individual councilmembers put a dampener on that.
“It’s a pretty scary thing,” Smith said. He later added he felt “coerced because of frivolous lawsuits that should not influence a decision.”
“I would have voted yes on this [public hearing], but I’m not gonna put my neck on the line if I do not know I am going to be protected,” Ronald Smith said. “As a Councilman, I have the right with opinion or conscience, I have the right to vote yes or no.”
The lawsuits filed by the two cannabis businesses allege bribery and financial self-interest on the parts of the councilmembers and Jones as the motivating reason the businesses were denied permit renewals. The lawsuits follow a 3-2 decision to deny an appeal at a June 23 hearing. W. Smith, R. Smith and Parris were the three members who voted to deny the appeal.
The bribery allegations rest wholly on reference to a complaint filed by California City resident Tami Johnson with the Fair Political Practices Commission. The complaint was filed in June and cases opened against W. Smith, R. Smith and Parris in July. The investigations’ results, according to the FPPC, are still pending.
The city’s stake in the lawsuit claims the city was unjustified in rejecting the permits. The city initially issued cannabis permits for two storefronts and 10 delivery-only businesses in April 2019, when both Smiths were not on council.
Councilman Nick Lessenevitch, who had supported both businesses in the appeal process, said he understood Smith’s fears. The concern caused an impasse, with a standard protocol to table the public hearing until after matters had been addressed.
“If that question is not answered to our satisfaction, we close shop,” Lessenevitch said. “We can lay that on the idea that we are waiting for legal counsel to support us one way or the other or make clear how comfortable we are to making a vote or not.”
Mayor Chuck McGuire also called it a legitimate concern and posed the question of whether councilmembers “had heartburn” on voting for the zone change for the cannabis cultivation center.
Parris agreed with Smith to some degree, noting the city’s cannabis ordinance was upfront in that the council can approve disapprove “with no liability upon the city or individual members of the city regardless of what our vote is.”
“Basically, we can’t be sued if we say no, but again, we’re being sued,” Parris said.
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen said he understood where the council’s concerns were coming from. He added Parris’ comment on not being sued was correct.
“The city must defend them and the decisions of rejection, denial or issuance of a permit or license or some land use approval is something you would be indemnified for,” Bettenhausen said. In short, he said, there are protections in place for city employees and city councilmembers.
He added that citizens may use their right to access the court system and file complaints.
“Those complaints can and do contain nonsense,” he said. “Personally, I think the complaints being referenced are ridiculous, but objectively as the city attorney I have to be cautious.”
He added when allegations of fraud or bribery are made “we may need to step back and just evaluate that, step carefully to make sure the process is there and everybody is above board.”
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen recommended rescheduling the discussion of the two lawsuits to a later date.
“There are discrepancies in regard to service of that complaint that requires further analysis by the city attorney,” Bettenhausen said.
Council decided to table all three public hearings to a later date. Prior to voting on the decision, Smith noted it wasn’t his “intent to hurt these businesses, but I’m the one being sued.”
The zoning changes tabled including turning parcels from open residential/agriculture, or OR/A, to light industrial, or M-1. The other zoning changes two are filed by businessman Kelly Kullikof with for a heavy equipment and storage site and for a manufactured home dealer’s office and model showcase area.
