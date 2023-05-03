CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met on the evening of April 25th and boy, was it interesting. The council heard from several members of the public regarding the cannabis situation in the city, AVEK and special taxes; during the meeting, a slide presentation was made by Jamie Lewis who is the MPA and principal consultant for C.O.R.E. Compliance. The mayor informed everyone in attendance that a question-and-answer session was to follow the presentation then he called for Mrs. Jamie Lewis and the presentation.
Jamie Lewis - Good evening, everyone, my name is Jamie Lewis and I'm the owner and principal Consultant for CORE Compliance. I am delighted to deliver on my promise; in January, I promised the council that we had come forward with a report of activities in April and so I appreciate your giving me the opportunity to share with you some of our early findings and just provide room for any questions at the end. Effective February 1 to March 31st, (do note that the numbers here have fluctuated quite a bit) we had a very productive month in April and so we look forward to providing an additional report likely sometime in late June or early July.
Just a little bit of background; in January 2023, the City Council approved the contract to require CORE Compliance to perform cannabis compliance efforts. The General Compliance Task Force was initiated with the scope of work as follows: we started from cannabis site inspections, and we will be leaning into our programmatic audit here shortly and then third in excise tax and fee audit. This effort again was launched every first with the following goals. We really wanted to help cannabis operators in the city maintain or come into local compliance to keep their state license coming in. We were not sure of what the current climate was and so this initial phase has really been to identify and document the current state of cannabis and compliance in the city. So that we can help refer to a plan and it is great to hear that the city and the staff who've been remarkable, by the way, and the city institutions are also thinking about moving forward with the plan. We also wanted to perform inspections to confirm operations and measure canopy space for the cultivations by setting foot on the ground and meeting with the operator which is especially important. You know in cities where we were working, we got permits, we have got license information, but there is nothing like seeing the actual operation taking place to confirm and document what is happening. We do this to confirm that the operator is compliant with what they have been officially permitted to do and just to start to develop that relationship then lastly, one of our goals is to perform financial audits to ensure operators are paying the appropriate taxes and fees to the city.
Let us look at some of our first quarter findings; one of our first steps was to really assess the data. So, we looked at the state license records then we evaluated the city report and reviewed early records that were obtained from cannabis operators, through that assessment, the following trends have been identified and again, this is very early and it's literally evolving every day, but I just wanted you to know what some of our early findings we found with the state DCC (Department of Cannabis Control) We noticed that there were many operators who did not have a business license. The common language there has been what they told us. It is not required. However, we really hope that the municipal code does state that it is required, so we want to assist with ensuring all the operators at some point in the next several weeks obtain a business license. We have also noticed a few with annual permit renewals. Some operators state that they are unaware that their local permit expires in 12 months. Of course, we know that the city staff has done a wonderful job of sending those reminders. This is just not an uncommon thing to hear with the cannabis community and enforcement has not been a customary practice. We are also finding that the canopy space calculation may be a bit off. We are leaning into the fiscal portion of our audit and so we will be able to have some data as to how off these calculations are here and so, I am looking forward to reporting that.
So, since February first I did engagement letters that have been sent to all licensed operators and those within the city permit database and as I said earlier, we took the city data and then we took the state data, merged it together and we found that there were some operators that may not have been on the city's radar and vice versa. So, what we are in the process of doing overall is that the state has a separate set of data that does not necessarily communicate so well at the local level. It is almost a reconciliation that needs to be done on a monthly basis and as we know cities are short staffed so, it has been hard to be able to keep up with that over the last several years. That is why we are here. We are just trying to consolidate the data, show you who lives in your city and assist everyone with coming into compliance.
So, between January 1st to March 31st, we completed 21 on-site inspections and found that some of the operators have completed a total of 21 audit surveys through March 31st; since then, that number has almost doubled. We are thankful to the operators and the cannabis community for their cooperation and just a quick note of what is on the horizon. We anticipate that our section will be completed within the next quarter; again, this is just the first walkthrough of the facilities. We do anticipate a request for some follow up inspections, for example; if we determine that there is a liability and operator want to come out and measure the canopy space so, we anticipate making a second or third visit to some operators in the near future. We are going to move forward with the financial audits which will begin May 1st.
Now that we have collected some data and our operators have uploaded books and records, we are able to start working on our audit papers and do the assessment that could potentially return some much-needed revenue to the city’s general fund. Operators will have 30 days to rectify any liability determinations made and we will have discussions with the operators once the working papers and liabilities have been determined if local compliance is not met. Then the operator will be referred to the DCC (Department of Cannabis Control) with the recommendation for evacuation action. We do work closely with the state officials and there is a process in place to act in this way. And so, we will look forward to coordinating with local staff and your code enforcement to potentially write a tag for the facility if it is necessary to act that is within the local jurisdiction's municipal code. I just thought it might be helpful to highlight some of the codes that we have been referring to as we meet with operators on this, this is a handy sheet. It just supports the activities that the city has authorized, and it gives us something to refer to when we are having these discussions with the operators.
Mrs. Lewis showed a slide of city municipal codes that are relevant to the CORE Compliance she has been discussing with council members and the public then she continued with the slide presentation.
Jamie Lewis - I cannot wait to see this fiscal impact projection and it looks like you know three months from now once we dive into the tax audit. Right now, what we do know is that we will be collecting business license fees and applications from the operator. So, we have been referring them to the city but once we receive official notice of any findings during this audit, then there is going to be lots of activity in the city with operators trying to get into compliance. The renewals for the licenses are approximately $9425 each and so, that is anticipating an influx of cannabis permit renewal. The idea here is also to let any operator know who has not renewed in the last couple of years that they will have to pay those two years of fees. So, we will be working closely with city staff. I just want to shout out again Kenny Socorro, you have been excellent as City manager, and I really appreciate your correspondence and responsiveness so that we can make progress in the work that we are doing.
Second to last, I wanted to make a note of interdepartmental collaboration. Since February 1st, I am just seeing a huge increase in departmental collaboration communication when it comes to cannabis compliance. It was so nice earlier to hear that there is a task force in place, and I just want staff to know that we are here to provide any support needed and we appreciate being involved in that process. So, thank you for your emails and inquiring about certain operators. As we develop our data, to respond, we are assessing any gaps that we may see in communication and data infrastructure so that we can help build a solution at no additional cost to the city. So, this is in our scope of work to you know deliver a sound database and a sound offering of A plan; this plan will focus on workflow established for certain roles in the life cycle of administering a commercial cannabis program that should be based on our experience and what we are seeing.
Lastly, we looked at the DCC report that now that they are sending monthly to city staff based on our request. It is quite different than what you will find if you just run an inquiry on their website. Each operation type has its own department at the state level, and with that separation comes a separate way of gathering and documenting information. So, when we get our report, it comes with different tabs and each tab has different information and it is not very consistent. So, as I mentioned, there is a lot of reconciliation that has to be done monthly because that data does change very fluidly. So, staying in close communication with the Department of Cannabis Control is necessary; I've just kind of built out a little structure here just showing how all these departments are currently working together. Once we identify where the shortfall is, we can help determine a better workflow so that we see administrative cost time and you know no one's pointing the finger at another department and we will have a consistent workflow so that there are no gaps in communication and no gaps in supporting the operators. You will see fire and sheriff, the finance department, the planning and building department out of this compliance and then Department of Cannabis Control must be involved. So again, our goal is just to help establish that system of communication that supports operators and improves long-term compliance and revenue generation for the city.
The last thing I will mention is just what our monthly goals are as initial inspections wrap up; we will be ramping up our audits as I shared compliance technical assistance. So, working with the operators, connecting them to the correct department and processes so that they can come into compliance and then delivering those liability assessments and assisting the city with collecting that revenue. If anyone has any questions, I will be happy to answer them.
Council member – inaudible.
Jamie Lewis - The great question; we are running into May 1st, not by the end of June. It is going to take a bit longer to get through all the operators by the end of June and have payment to City by the end of June. I would say the biggest fiscal impact is going to come from the excise tax and because we are just getting into those audits having now received the first set of books and records from the first, you know 30 or so operators, now we are starting to see where that gap in revenue generation might be. So, I would be happy to come back next month and give you an update if that would be helpful or just report it out to the city manager.
Council member Macedonio - So, how many licenses specifically do we have in our city?
I am looking at the report now; some operators have you know four and five cultivation licenses, maybe three of which they are going to let expire because they did not need then and some operators are paying for multiple state licenses because they anticipate utilizing a certain amount of square feet or doing additional use and they kind of went the opposite direction and we have been able to verify that with inspections and reviews from their books and the state license report. It is misleading now that in the next month or so, we could get a true number of active operating permits. We show more than 100 state licenses, each entity may have more than one license, and some may be inactive, expiring or already expired. So, we do not know if the exact amount is correct. So, for each active state license we will want to see an active local permit. So, once they show up, we will be able to give your account we are we are not there yet.
Council member Creighton - We're spending a lot of money on this compliance, and it seems like a race of our citizens tax dollars when we could not get a census from the council regarding maximum enforcement. What that looks like is we would just assume that every council member would want that ordinance to be carried out with maximum enforcement. What can we do to keep the industry out here? So, it seems like we are just wasting our time. We are not going to talk about compliance, and we do not want enforcement. It is just going to make sense to me.
Jamie Lewis - I completely understand what you are saying. We have only been in the city for a couple of months now and I can assure you that is the direction we are going in. Unfortunately, what we are seeing is that there is not a local permit for every state license. So, what you are asking is exactly the process you know; we look to deliver that number which changes on a monthly basis, and we are looking to deliver that number to Y'all very shortly.
Former Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin - First off, I want to say you have the right attitude. You know, we want the cannabis industry in our city, so working with them for compliance is critical and I know the Mayor Pro Tem would like everyone to just get kicked out of town right away but that is not what is best for our city. I really appreciate the attitude and the process that you're going through, starting with state licenses and comparing them to what's with the city and then as far as illegal.; I was in Rosamond the other day and you can drive on Sierra Highway and looking within two blocks there's three or four operations and I know that as soon as they shut them down, they open up again and that's never going to stop. One of the things that the state has tried to emphasize is the way we can eliminate illegal is to have more legal and they have grants for states or for cities who don't have legal cannabis to encourage them to legalize cannabis because the more we can have legal and enforcement, the better it's going to be and we're going to be able to squash out the illegal. So, what we are doing right now with your company and with cannabis compliance is exactly what we need and partnering that with the grant. This is exactly where we need to be going. We want these companies to be here, but they need to operate legally so that it is an equal playing field for all of those that are in the industry. So, I appreciate your approach.
Shawn Bradley - yes, I just actually wanted to thank Jamie for that small amount of time you have been here; you have identified a lot of things and a lot of missed money potentially that unfortunately this city and their staff have not been able to accomplish you know, for a couple of years. So, kudos to you and your team and I am sure that any money spent on you is more to benefit our community. Just to ensure that somebody is doing compliance because our city has not been doing it. So, I just want to thank you and your e-mail for all that you do. Thank you.
Unidentified Zoom participant - The ongoing reporting that has not been done for the past several years, so my greatest concern is we are trying to reconcile the data from the state to the local level, but the devil is in the details. Once this is determined exactly which is active, exactly which is expired, exactly which is expired, that should be our targets, along with the 30 days to come into compliance at the end of 30 days, a call for action. That is the key in terms of their compliance. I would like to recommend that we do something more. I would like to see our new qualitative survey; the city has done well but we really would like to see improvement and give suggestions the operator can make to further attract more industry into our community so we can also improve our process. The final recommendation is really important. So, the end of the quarter will arrive in terms of collections; this corruption needs to go back three years and correct that within the next five days.
Unidentified Calif. City resident and business owner - I have been in the business of sales for 30 years running. The propane, gas companies, everything contract themselves. These council members and their contracts were supposed to be elected intelligent people. They are not aware; they are not living up to their obligations that they sign. We have to tell them they are not compliant; they are not in compliance. It just seems like it is time they know what's right in my opinion, and they are dragging their feet. I think we should maybe hold their feet to the fire on the contract agreement. We have to tell them what they are when they introduced us to this project. They are not living up to their end of the bargain. Thank you.
Jason Meister – I am Jason Meister with Master Extracts; I just wanted to acknowledge that we appreciate code compliance and what they are doing in the city, although nobody likes to go through the lengthy process of an audit. We do; it is necessary, and we appreciate their efforts and the city's efforts to make sure that the rest of the community and the city is brought into compliance, and everyone is playing by the same rules. Thank you.
Mr. Hutson – inaudible
Unidentified Calif. City resident – inaudible
After the presentation and the question-and-answer session, the meeting continued as usual.
