DISTRICT ATTORNEY
 

According to the Kern County District Attorney's office, price gouging "occurs when an individual or business raises prices on emergency items more than 10 percent after the declaration of an emergency." A state of emergency was declared by Governor Newsom on March 4, 2020, and by President Trump on March 13, 2020. Price Gouging complaints can be made to the District Attorney by downloading and completing the Price Gouging Complaint form
The form is one page in length and can be completed within a few minutes.  
 

