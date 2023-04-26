Celebrate National Library Week April 23-29, 2023 with Kern County Library 

Kern County Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore everything libraries have to offer. 

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and eBooks, but there's so much more to the story of libraries. 

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.The Library Department offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, at all of our library locations spread throughout Kern County. 

If you haven't checked out your local Kern County Library lately, you're missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow Kern County Library on social media and the hashtag #National Library Week to join the online celebration. 

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information about Kern County Library, visit the library’s website at kernlibrary.org.

