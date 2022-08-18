McCarthy Announces STARBASE Program to Be Established at Porterville Military Academy
 
August 18, 2022 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced the launch of a new STARBASE program, a Department of Defense STEM education program, at the Porterville Military Academy. Earlier this year, Congressman McCarthy proudly wrote in support of the application, which the California National Guard submitted on behalf of the Porterville Military Academy.
 
Congressman McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“There are few things in this world that are as wholesome as a young child who is excited about learning. In our community, I am proud to say that countless students fit this mold. That’s what makes it particularly exciting to announce that the Department of Defense is establishing a STARBASE at the Porterville Military Academy. STARBASE is a state-of-the art program that provides students with opportunities to learn more about STEM through hands-on learning, and I have no doubt that this program will help to inspire a generation of future STEM leaders. 
 
“I am grateful to the collaborative efforts by the Department of Defense, California National Guard, Porterville Military Academy, and the Porterville Unified School District, that has made this program become a reality for our local students. With this new investment, I cannot wait to see the benefits in our community and country in the years ahead.”
 
Local stakeholders provided the following quotes:
 
“The addition of Starbase at the Porterville Military Academy is a credit to the strong community that exists within the school district, the partnership between the civilian and military staff and the commitment of the California Military Department. Our programs change lives and Starbase will demonstrate to our young students the importance of science, technology, engineering and math to their future.” – Major General Matt Beevers, Acting Adjutant General, California National Guard
 
“For over 30 years, the DoD’s STARBASE program has exposed students across the nation to interactive STEM experiences and simulations in engineering, technology, aviation, and space. As the first female Veteran to serve in the California State Legislature, and as a member of the Governor’s Military Council, it is my honor to help bring STARBASE to Porterville Military Academy, which prides itself on developing 21st Century leaders who will be agents of change in the world. I am especially grateful to the community partners who advocated to bring this exceptional program to Tulare County and eagerly await its success.” – State Senator Shannon Grove
 
“The Department of Defense STARBASE program is an exciting opportunity for the Central Valley. Our students are eager to learn and expand their career opportunities. I want to thank Congressman McCarthy, the Department of Defense and everyone involved who made this a reality for our community.” 
– Assemblyman Vince Fong
 
“The Porterville Military Academy (PMA) is a shining example of cooperation between locals and the state to bring better educational opportunities to the Central Valley.  In addition to the leaders of PMA, I must thank former Governor Jerry Brown for his vision of expanding the Oakland Military Institute into other regions of the state. We started the conversation about development and funding for PMA years ago, and I’m glad to see the fruits of that labor. Further, I am beyond grateful to the Department of Defense for awarding PMA with a STARBASE program. As the father of an active cadet, it brings me great pride to know that the Valley will have access to this incredible and life-changing experience.” – Assemblyman Devon J. Mathis
 
“For over a decade, Porterville Unified School District has worked with community partners to build our Pathway programs to provide our high school students hands-on, real-world learning and career exploration opportunities, with the most recent addition being the Porterville Military Academy. With this investment by the Department of Defense and in collaboration with the California Military Department, we are incredibly excited to bring these same experiences to even younger students in our community and open their eyes to the many opportunities in STEM as they continue their education. We are grateful for the continued support of Congressman McCarthy and the many other individuals who made this new program possible.”  – Dr. Nate Nelson, Superintendent, Porterville Unified School District
 
"The city of Porterville is known as a community with strong support for our nation's armed forces, which the Porterville Military Academy proudly displays that important community value everyday in the commitment to its students. The City of Porterville wishes to thank Congressman McCarthy for his support for the establishment of the STARBASE program in partnership with the Porterville Unified School District at the Porterville Military Academy, helping better equip and prepare its students for the careers of tomorrow, especially in the STEM fields." — John D. Lollis, City Manager, City of Porterville
 
Background:
 
The Department of Defense STARBASE program is partnering with the California National Guard and the Porterville Military Academy on the Department’s newest program location. This will be the fifth location in California and the second in the 23rd District of California (STARBASE Edwards is located at Edwards Air Force Base). The launch of the program will allow 5th grade students in partnership with surrounding school districts to have a place to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related topics starting in the Fall of 2022. The program will engage students with “hands-on, minds-on” experiential activities. Visit www.dodstarbase.org for more information.
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.