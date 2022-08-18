McCarthy Announces STARBASE Program to Be Established at Porterville Military Academy
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Starbase
- Porterville
- Porterville, California
- Kevin Mccarthy
- California National Guard
- Porterville Military Academy
- Porterville Unified School District
- Geography Of California
- Superintendent
- California
- Edwards
- Department Of Defense
- John D. Lollis
- City Manager
- Acting Adjutant General
- Assemblyman
- Tulare County
- Manager, City
- Online Today
- California Military Department
- Www.dodstarbase.org
- Jerry Brown
- Matt Beevers
- Central Valley
- Shannon
- Devon J. Mathis
- Vince Fong
- Governor
- Oakland Military Institute
- Military Council
- Nate Nelson
- Department Of Defense Starbase
- Edwards Air Force Base
- Major General
- California State Legislature
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- McCarthy Announces STARBASE Program to Be Established at Porterville Military Academy
- Campbell has a Passion for Teaching
- Caltrans QuickMap Push Notifications Now Available New App Feature Alerts Drivers to Nearby Road Closures and Emergencies
- DEADLINE NEARS FOR UNSECURED PROPERTY TAX BILLS
- Minerals found in the High Desert Part 1 of a 4-Part Story
- Rosamond area Arrests for July
- RCSD working with new engineer for water reclamation plant
- Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival Announce Two Additional Concerts Opening Day Concert Features Iconic Rock Band Three Beloved Hispanic Bands Join the Concert Series
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Mojave one step closer to getting inland port
- Rosamond area Arrests for July
- History of the Potash Wars in California
- History of Searles Lake, Calif.
- Mojave area Arrests for July
- Cal City looking for contractors for city maintenance
- RCSD working with new engineer for water reclamation plant
- Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival Announce Two Additional Concerts Opening Day Concert Features Iconic Rock Band Three Beloved Hispanic Bands Join the Concert Series
- California City area Arrests for July
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for July
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.