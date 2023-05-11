EDWARDS - On May 5th, several dignitaries, including Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, California State Assemblyman Tom Lackey and other military and civilian personnel attended a ceremony for the completion of phase one of the new Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base on May 5th.
The Flight Test Museum Foundation, the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprises, the Edwards Air Force Base Civilian Military Support Group, and the William J. “Pete” Knight chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association attended the ceremony to see the results of the completion of phase one and hear about phase two of the museum being erected.
California State Assemblyman Tom Lackey along with Senator Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Juan Carrillo presented a resolution to Art Thompson, who was the chairman of the Flight Test Museum Foundation, in honor of the foundation's work.
“Thank you to all of our friends who came out to support the event and our foundation. Art Thompson, Ed Burnett, Angela Raisian, Jim and Lisa Brown, Kathy Harfman, George Zipp, Chris Vander Hyde, Kevin Hinds and our community partners Drew Mercy and Kathy McLaren as well as Paul Vitale and the Pete Knight AFA chapter and Matthew Weinheim and the AV Civ-Mil" Supervisor Scrivner said during the ceremony.
“I want to give special thanks to our elected officials, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Calif. State Senators Shannon Grove and Scott Wilkes, and Assemblyman Juan Carrillo for coming out and celebrating phase one of our project” Art Thompson said.
Phase Two of the museum will be completed soon and the base hopes to have the museum open sometime within the next year.
