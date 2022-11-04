The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
43-year old Robin McGee of North Edwards was arrested on Oct. 2nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
According to court records, 22-year old Joel Michael Lopez appeared on Oct. 6th for Sentencing on the charge of Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc; he received a sentence of 4 days in jail w/4 days credit, fined $425 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years. Lopez is scheduled to appear again on Oct. 6, 2023 for a Return – Proof of Enrollment to Counseling and has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 36-year old Brandon Lizotte was scheduled to appear on Oct. 10th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charges of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc.
According to court records, 32-year old Travion Dontrel Jones appeared on Oct. 17th for a Pre-Revocation, Set Revocation Hearing Date and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Violation of Post Release Supervision (pled Guilty), Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Vandalism: $400 or More (pled No Contest) and Battery on Person (dismissed); he was sentenced to 65 days in jail w/65 days credit, fined $425 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year. Jones has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 32-year old Andrew Vincent Arrieta appeared in a Ridgecrest courtroom on Oct. 18th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc and Failure to Appear on Felony Charge which was continued again until Nov. 15th.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Oct. 18th for a continued Hearing on Report - PC 1368 (mental competency hearing), Status Conference and Confirmation of Counsel on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize and Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place which was continued again until Nov. 1st.
32-year old Tracey L. Stanberry was arrested in Riverside County (Blythe CHP) on Oct. 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
41-year old Toby M. Bean was arrested in Riverside County (Blythe CHP) on Oct. 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Unregistered Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Drive while License Suspended.
According to court records, 52-year old Elizabeth Hales was scheduled to appear on Oct. 20th for a continued Return – Proof of Completion/Enrollment (work release).
According to court records, 42-year old David D. Terrill appeared on Oct. 21 for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to a Specific Peace Officer, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; all were continued again until Jan. 27, 2023.
43-year old Brian Meza of N. Edwards was arrested on Oct. 24th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Exhibit Deadly Weapon to Resist Arrest and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.