A suspect is taken into custody after human remains were uncovered in the backyard of a residence.
California City police officers alongside FBI agents, and officials from Kern County’s forensic science division served a search warrant in the 20300 block of 86th St. on March 25.
Police chief Jon Walker said the department received some reliable information. Enough, to go ahead and obtain a search warrant.
“We believe the crime occurred several years ago,” Walker said in a statement to media that afternoon. “So, we are searching inside and outside for evidence.”
Early March. 26, the department released a press statement confirming evidence they found suggested a homicide.
“A search of the residence revealed evidence of a possible homicide. In a subsequent search of the backyard, unidentified human remains were recovered in a shallow grave,” the statement read.
Shortly after, a suspect was taken into custody in the 8000 block of California City Blvd. without incident and booked on murder charges at the Kern County Central Receiving Jail in Bakersfield.
“The investigation is ongoing and pending identification of the remains.”
Walker confirmed the tenants currently living in the house were not a part of the investigation.
“This has nothing to do with the occupants of this residence. These people are good people, they just happened to be at a location where we believe a crime occurred several years ago before they ever purchased the property.”
California City police chief Jon Walker also stressed this investigation has nothing to do with Orrin and Orson West, brothers who went missing in 2020.
Sheri Smith, mother of Desiree Thompson spoke with the media saying the police informed her the activity was connected to her daughter’s disappearance in January 2021, when Thompson was 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.