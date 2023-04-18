BAKERSFIELD - A Rosamond woman arrested for murder is scheduled for a Readiness Hearing on May 12th and a Jury Trial on May 22nd; 28-year old Gabriela Isabel Martinez appeared in a Bakersfield court room on April 10th for an arraignment on the charge of Murder: First Degree, she's been in custody in lieu of $1million bail since her arrest on Nov. 15, 2022.
As we reported back in Nov. 2022, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Dept. press release; a call came into the dispatch center on Nov. 11th for a victim of a shooting in the 3300 block of Sierra Highway at approximately 6am. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who was later identified as 37-year old Kevin Ramirez of Rosamond with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Kern County Sheriff's homicide detectives arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
On Nov. 14th according to the press release, at approximately 9pm, 28-year old Gabriela Martinez was arrested in Acton on an outstanding warrant for suspicion of Murder; she was transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility where she was booked.
Martinez appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Nov. 16, 2022 where she was formally charged with Murder in the First Degree; according to court records, she appeared on Nov. 17, 2022 for a Return on B/W; FTA Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage; both charges were dismissed. Several Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Dates were set from Nov. 30, 2022 to April 10, 2023 where she was formally arraigned again.
If convicted or found guilty; Martinez could spend the rest of her life in prison.
