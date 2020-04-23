California City announces reductions from
20 to 50% in departments,
24 employees furloughed
CALIFORNIA CITY – “This is ugly, but we’re in a very difficult time,” said City Manager Anna Linn as she announced budget cuts, including personnel reductions at the April 14 City Council meeting.
After going line by line in each department’s budget, the determination was made to strip away all but essential spending. The city primarily relies on general taxes, the parcel tax, cannabis tax and water payments to make up the budget, Linn said the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a drastic effect on the city’s income, although the exact loss to revenue is still unknown.
“Oddly enough, the blessing for Cal City is that we don’t have tons of sales tax revenue (as a part of regular income),” said Linn. Larger cities are being hit harder by the stay at home order due to their reliance on sales tax revenue.
The first phase of cuts in California City is to freeze all discretionary spending and layoff 24 city employees, additional cuts include:
• 50% reduction to the Parks and Recreation operational budget
•30% reduction to the facilities operational budget
• 30% reduction to the building and planning budget
• 50% reduction to the airport operating budget
• 50% reduction to the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course budget
• 30% reduction for city finance department
• 30% reduction to the city’s Off Highway Vehicle program
• 20% reduction to the city manager office
“No one takes delight in seeing 24 positions being reduced,” said Council Member Ron Smith. “I know it has not been easy for you or any of your department heads.”
The first phase cuts will save approximately $300,000 through the end of the fiscal year in June and some $1.4 million in the next fiscal year.
“It’s a necessary step,” said Council Member Nick Lessenevitch.
After the COVID-19 emergency is over, the city plans to return to a three-day-a-week operation and the days of operation will be reevaluated quarterly, according to Linn.
“We will do all we can to rebuild our budget and financial relationship with the public, it is our commitment,” said Linn. “There is a definite team spirit, however, among all this change and a sense of unity throughout the city that I hope remains when this time is over.”
The OHV program has cut their part time and park aides that are funded by permit revenue to create a savings of 30%. The city will also pay off a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant early to save approximately $3.7 million.
The city’s police and fire departments will also see reductions.
“Starting at the first of the month, we’re going to have to layoff two code enforcement officers for the rest of the fiscal year and completely shut down code enforcement,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick. Budget cuts will also require laying off the department’s administrative technician.
“In order to meet budget we cannot spend anything else for rest of fiscal year,” said Kosick.
California City Chief of Police Jon Walker said his department expects to save approximately $266,000 by simply not filling six vacant positions. He noted that there are 10 police officers currently employed, but only eight functioning patrol vehicles. Three additional officers are in the background investigation porting of the hiring process and another is going through the police academy.
Public Works was able to identify some possible savings at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course.
“There’s a lot of waste, leaks and inefficiencies with sprinklers and timers at TDS,” said Public Works Director Joe Barragan. Historically, the course has been using some 6,000 acre feet of water per year, he said. “Coachella which, I think, has about 120 golf courses only uses 800 acre feet per year.” The goal is to get TDS water usage to under 800 acre feet per year.
In other business, Council approved using a $100,000 grant from Mojave Airport to repair the roof and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning System at the California City Municipal Airport Terminal Building. Nearly $80,000 will be used for a complete tear off and replacement of roofing materials, the remaining amount from the grant will be used to repair or replace the HVAC system, with full replacement to be considered in the next fiscal year budget.
Council also directed code enforcement and the police department to take all legal action necessary against illegal cannabis grow operations within the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.