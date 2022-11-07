An interest meeting was held on Saturday, October 22, at the Arts & Community Center, in California City, to discuss bringing the organization, Young Life, to California City. Approximately 20 people were in attendance. The purpose of the meeting was to build interest and allow those attending to ask questions about the organization, it’s background and methodology.
Young Life is a faith-based organization that reaches out to middle school, high school and college students. It operates in all 50 states and in more than 100 countries around the world. Young Life has 80 years of experience working with kids by "meeting them as they are and believing in who they can be.” Since 1941, Young Life has put caring adults into the lives of teens and young adults as both mentors and friends.
“We realize that no one organization will meet the needs of everyone, but it will meet the needs of some, and there is a great need in California City for our youth to have activities that are designed for them with adults who care,” said Mark Goodell, pastor of Desert Song Church. Goodell has been working since earlier this year with a local team of volunteers to meet with Young Life and see if it would be a good fit for the community.
After Saturday’s meeting, it seems there is enough interest in the community to consider meeting with the organization again sometime later this year and talk about moving forward. Anyone who missed the meeting but is interested in learning more about Young Life can visit: https://younglife.org
Desert Song Foursquare Church is located at 20849 Hacienda Blvd in California City. Service times are Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 6:30pm. A class for children meets during each service. Youth meet every other Sunday night. For more information about Desert Song visit our website at www.desertsongchurch.org or call 760.338,3633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.