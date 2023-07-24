ROSAMOND – The South Kern Unified School District held their meeting on the evening of July 18th inside the boardroom; the Closed Session started at approximately 6pm and the Open Session of the meeting got underway just after 7pm.
After President Vincelette called the meeting to order, and Comments from the Public (inaudible due to echo in the room), the board went into closed session to discuss: A. Board of Trustees 2022/23 Self-Evaluation, B. Conference w/Labor Negotiation; Dist. Negotiator was Superintendent Barbara Gaines concerning Employee Organization for Calif. School Employee Association and Rosamond Teachers Association, C. Discussion of Student Matters per Education Code sections 35146 and 48918(c) and D. Public Employment: Certain Personnel Matters concerning Discipline/Dismissal/Employment/Release/Assignment/Reassignment/Compliant.
Under Action determined in Closed Session – no reportable action was taken at this time.
Under Procedural Issues – after the board reconvened into Open Session, the Pledge, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Reports and Communications – reports were given on the following items: A. RTA and CSEA, B. CBO report presented by director Irving, C. Assist. Superintendent of Instruction and Curriculum presented by Dr. Mendez, D. Assist. Superintendent Special Education/Pupil Personnel presented by director Taylor, E. Assoc. Superintendent Human Resources presented by director Hargus, F. Superintendent report presented by Superintendent Barbara Gaines and G. Board Member Communications.
Under Comments from the Public – inaudible due to echo in the room.
Under Consent Items – a motion and second were heard following discussion on the following items: A. Ratify Payroll July MIDA for the amount of $880,408.03, B. Approve Purchase Orders #240001-240150, C. Approve Navigate360 Proposal #Q-86655 Behavioral Threat & Suicide Case Management in the amount of $12,463.50, D. Approve CSM Consulting, Inc. E-Rate Compliance Services from July 1, 2023 5o June 30, 2024 in the amount of $18,300, E. Approve KCSO MOU County Level Educational Services for K-6 Students from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, F. Approve Kings County Office of Education GROW Intern Program for Participating Districts MOU, G. Approve Sunbelt Staffing, LLC Client Services Agreement Education Division in the amount of $117,000, H. Approve University of Massachusetts Global Supervised Fieldwork Agreement Masters of Psychology, I. Approve Class Leasing Lease Agreement Renewal Lease #867, Project #CL2800 in the amount of $15,000, J. Approve LDTPE Scope of Work Proposal & Pricing Structure in the amount of $27,000 and K. Approve Certificated Salary Schedule for 2023/24, Guidance Counselor Salary Schedule for 2023/24, Classified Salary Schedule for 2023/24, Certificated Administration & Classified Management Salary Schedule for 2023/24 and Confidential and Supervisor Salary Schedule for 2023/24; motion passed on all items.
Under General – A. Approve Administrative Assignments for 2023/24; Certificated Employees; Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, Leanne Hargus, Chief Business Officers, Robert Irving, Assistant of Superintendent to Special Education and Pupil Personnel Cheryl Taylor, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Larry Mendez, Director of Educational Support Programs Noemy Herrera, Director of Technology and Instructional Support Dan Wexler, Principal of Rosamond Elementary School Mr. Nat Adams, Assistant Principal of Rosamond Elementary School Rod Banahan, Principal of West Park Elementary School Patrick Holmes, Assistant Principal of West Park Elementary School Kaycie Ament, Principal of Tropico Middle School, Edward Shevlin, Assistant Principal of Tropico Middle School Carmen Atkinson, Assistant Principal of Tropical Middle School Vacant, Principal of Alternative Education Nino Torres, Principal of Rosamond High School Suresh Bajnath, Assistant Principal of Rosamond High School Robin Calzada, Assistant Principal of Rosamond High School Scott Small and Rosamond High School Athletics Director James Johnson and Classified Employees; Chief Business Officer Robert Irving, Director of Human Resources Paul Irving and Director of Maintenance and Operations Rawley Davis; motion passed unanimously.
Under Curriculum and Instruction – a motion and second were heard following some discussion on the following item: A. Accept Quarterly Report (April-June 2023) on the Williams Uniform Complaints under Education Code 35186 presented by Superintendent Gaines; motion passed unanimously.
Under Business and Operations – A public hearing was initiated (inaudible due to echo in the room) then a motion and second were heard following informational discussion on: A. CSEA proposal to SKUSD dated July 1, 2023, for the 2023-2024 school year presented by Superintendent Barbara Gaines, the initial proposal of the California School Employees Association to the Southern Kern Unified School District Public School Employer for the 2023-2024 collective bargaining negotiations. Some public comments were made (but were inaudible due to echo in the room) then, the board voted by roll call; motion passed, B. a motion and second were heard following discussion on B. Approval of the American Modular Systems Change in Contract Order #01 Tropico Middle School Expansion Project #SKUSD-TMS-EP; total change of $14,322 presented by Superintendent Barbara Gaines; motion passed.
Under Personnel Items – a motion and second were heard on the following items: A. Classified/Confidential Employment/Resignations; 1 resignation, 3 transfers, 1 promotion and 3 hires, Classified Substitutes Employment/Resignations; 5 hires, Certificated/Administrative Employment/Resignations; 12 hires, 5 salary corrections, 9 column change and 2 resignations, Certificated Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations; 6 hires; 7 certificated employees and 1 volunteer were also presented to the board for hiring approval for the new school year. After some discussion (inaudible due to echo in the room), motion passed unanimously, B. a motion and second were heard following discussion on the Annual Revision of Complaint Procedure Notices: Uniform Complaint Forms, Williams Complaint Forms and Policies and Procedures presented by director Hargus; motion passed unanimously.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting at approximately 7:28pm.
