The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Hector Rene Manzanares was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
61-year old Kenneth R. Anglin was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
52-year old Kurt Nicholas was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner.
32-year old David A. Smith was arrested by Shafter Police on May 6th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
34-year old Amanda N. LaPorta was arrested in Orange County (Fullerton Police) on May 9th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
34-year old Sarah Nixon was arrested on May 10th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
41-year old Jeffery Scott Crawford was arrested on May 15th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
38-year old Charles Jones was arrested on May 15th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
38-year old Kashica Wallace-Stanfield and 38-year old Reginald Stanfield were arrested by Bakersfield Police on May 25th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
32-year old Tiffany Martin was arrested on May 30th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
31-year old Shawn Vogel was arrested on May 31st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Intoxicated in Public.
35-year old Ulisses B. Navarrette was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 30th on Suspicion of Truck Reflectors, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place, Diffused Light and Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.