CALIFORNIA CITY — California City will extend its current waiver on developer impact fees for another five years to help further promote new housing construction in the city following a unanimous council vote on March 23.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff requested the waiver extension, citing the potential it could bring to an already booming housing activity in the city.
The fees were initially reduced in partnership with the Mojave Unified School District in May 2019 to help promote growth in the city.
The city originally adopted a master fee schedule in 2016 that included impact fees for water ($1,649) and for sewer ($1,898) and a $2,1 50 residential watter connection fee. The fees were later waived to encourage development.
The exemptions were due to end in 2022, but the council’s vote will push it out to 2026.
Public Works Director Joe Barragan said the fees were established to pay for maintenance and repairs on the city’s already aged water system.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin asked how the city will pay for line repair if the fees are waived for another five years.
“We obviously needed those impact fees for something and will it be hampering us going forward is my only concern,” O’Laughlin said.
Barragan stressed things were different when the master fee schedule was originally implemented in 2016.
“When we did have the fees, we didn’t have a lot of building permits,” Barragan said. “If you look at the money that was generated from 2010 to let’s say 2017-18 for new residential homes, the amount of money you got for impact fees and connection fees were minuscule because nobody was pulling building permits.”
Now, the city is seeing a sudden boom in housing development, with over 100 permits pulled and construction several homes already underway.
The city isn’t receiving money from the waived impact or connection fees, but Barragan said other funding exists to help with maintenance.
“We do have money in the standby fee account in the enterprise fund and there is money there to make repairs and do things for our city,” Barragan said. “I think the city has been collecting money, but unfortunately we haven’t been spending it to fix our system.”
Developer DJ Twohig, who campaigned strongly for the impact fee waivers, noted when looking at the data, only 15 homes were built in a 10 year period, or “1.5 homes per year.”
“That’s a problem when historically you had 300 homes a year when we didn’t have the developer impact fees,” Twohig said.
He added some years ago, the city’s building permit fees were at around $7,500, which dampened housing development.
Twohig added he understood the district’s stance that if the student population in Cal City grows, more space will be needed at Hacienda Elementary, Robert P. Ulrich Elementary, California City Middle School and California City High School.
“We have to be relevant about the right spot or sweet spot for the number of student housing,” Twohig said.
O’Laughlin said she was excited about the number of homes being built.
“That means population growth and metrics for retailers and businesses wanting to come here,” O’Laughlin said.
In addition, Mojave Unified School District normally asserts a building fee of $3.79 per square foot, which is used for school district facilities. The district’s governing board in June 2019 agreed to cut its residential development impact fees in half to $1.90 a square feet. It kept its commercial rate in place.
MUSD board member Larry Adams had noted the effectiveness of the move during a school board meeting earlier this year, but also cautioned the district should be prepared to raise the fee again if and when California City’s student population grows.
Antelope Valley Eastern Kern Water District charges $10,774 water connection fee.
Both are included in Cal City’s master fee schedule.
Kulikoff also recommended waiving any AVEK fees the city does not need, including the $10,774 fee.
He said when looking at a fee that potentially has no use for the city, “it could potentially hinder the reason behind lowering other developments.”
While councilmembers and city staff agreed with the notion, they also advised waiting on more data. Barragan said the city has a contract with Quad Konpf, Inc. to conduct a water study rate and update its wastewater master plan. The scope of work includes possibly eliminating AVEK fees.
“I would recommend we wait for that study,” Barragan said.
He added he had spoken with a district area representative for the California State Water Resources Control Board about the topic.
“He said before we consider any elimination of AVEK, they would like to see an engineer’s report on our water quality, our ability to supply our customers with just groundwater and not a second source,” Barragan said. “Waiting to get that study from Quad Knopf would be beneficial … so the council can make a better decision.”
Councilman Jim Creighton said his concern was if California City eliminated AVEK, it could still be on the hook for retroactive connection fees should they need AVEK’s water supply.
“That’s a lot of money, so they’re recommending we put that money into an escrow account in case that happens,” Creighton said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio agreed.
“We need this water rate study,” Macedonio said. “If we can reach out to Quad Knopf and see if we can get a timeline on when this would come back to us and give us more time to make a wise, data-driven decision.”
The council will bring back a revised resolution to officially adopt the local fee exemptions at its next regular meeting on April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.