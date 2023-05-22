Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Dustin Todd Raisch
 

DECEDENT’S NAME: Dustin Todd Raisch

CASE #: 2023-001275

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, CA

AGE: 43 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: April 27, 2023

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1336 hours

LOCATION: Intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard, Rosamond

DATE OF DEATH: April 27, 2023

TIME OF DEATH: 1336 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

DETAILS: On April 27, 2023 at 1336 hours, Dustin Todd Raisch was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard, Rosamond. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol  

PHONE: (661) 824-2408

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.