DECEDENT’S NAME: Dustin Todd Raisch
CASE #: 2023-001275
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, CA
AGE: 43 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: April 27, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1336 hours
LOCATION: Intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard, Rosamond
DATE OF DEATH: April 27, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 1336 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
DETAILS: On April 27, 2023 at 1336 hours, Dustin Todd Raisch was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard, Rosamond. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol
PHONE: (661) 824-2408
