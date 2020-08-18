Red Cross to Close Evacuation Site for Lake Fire

Virtual Assistance and Lodging Still Available to those in Need
LOS ANGELES, August 17, 2020 — Effective immediately, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region will close the temporary evacuation point at Highland High School (39055 25th St. West Palmdale, CA 93551) and provide virtual assistance for anyone impacted by the Lake Fire. The Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation and has teams on standby to set up an evacuation site at Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536), if needed.
- Listen to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
- Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply. Keep it nearby. Add masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to your kit as well to protect you from COVID-19.
- If you have time, take photos and videos of the inside and outside of your home.
- Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. You don’t have to wait for an official evacuation order. If you feel threatened, be sure that you leave with time to spare.
- Confine all pets to one room so you can quickly and easily take them and go if you need to evacuate. Keep pets on leashes or in carriers, as they can scare easily and run-away during disasters like this one.
- Back your car into the driveway for a safer and more efficient way out. Park in an open space facing the direction of escape. Make sure you have at least a ½ tank of gas.
- Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.
- Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for more preparedness tips and safety checklists, localizable alerts, Shelter Locator and more.
Please follow @RedCrossLA on Twitter for the latest updates. Visit redcross.org/wildfire for information on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfires.
