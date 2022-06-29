Tejon Ranch, CA – The Outlets at Tejon is excited to host its second annual car show on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This family-friendly event is free to attend and will have music, delicious food options, an awards ceremony, cars from various generations and, of course, great shopping.
All Outlets guests will receive a complimentary raffle ticket that can be collected at a car show tent for a chance to win prizes throughout the show. The awards ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be given for the following categories: best by year/generation, best overall make/model, best work in progress, crowd favorite, and overall event winner.
“We are excited to provide a fun atmosphere where people of all ages from various communities come together to enjoy cars,” said Becca Bland, marketing director for the Outlets at Tejon. “Whether you’re a shopper or just passing through, we encourage you to stop by and enjoy great food, music, timeless cars, and shopping!”
To enter your vehicle in the show, register on Eventbrite or call 661-858-2155 for more information. Tickets start at $20 per vehicle and give auto-owners a chance to take home a trophy. Vehicle entry fees will be discounted for auto-owners or car clubs who enter five or more cars.
WHO: Outlets at Tejon
WHAT: Outlets at Tejon 2nd Annual Car Show
WHEN: Saturday, September 17, 2022
9:00 a.m.: Show cars check-in
10:00 a.m.: Food trucks check-in
11:00 a.m.: The car show begins
Food trucks open
Judging begins
2:30 p.m.: Trophy ceremony and raffle prizes will be announced (guests must be present to claim their prize)
3:00 p.m.: The car show ends
WHERE:5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203
North parking lot
WHY: To offer a safe and fun place for our local community and guests to enjoy classics, hot rods, and muscle cars and shop
About The Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large, plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.
About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly-traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.
About The Rockefeller Group
The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
