ROSAMOND — The 45th annual William M. Ketchum Armed Forces Appreciation Day Parade was held in honor of the large military community in the area.
Returning to its pre-pandemic traditions this year, the Septemberfest in the park was also hosted for the first time in a couple years. The parade was filled with families and visitors waving to decorated floats down Diamond St.
Several high schools had cadets in uniform, presenting flags and performing small
routines for family. The Antelope Valley Queens from all over East Kern showed up with floats
dedicated to the armed forces donned with photos, streamers, and balloons.
