The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
39-year old Irene Vazqauez Olivas was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Gregorio Riza was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Brooklyn M. Williams was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Osha Simmons was arrested on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse.
31-year old Wyatt H. Grimshaw was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old LaShanna Welch was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Kyle Williams was arrested in Los Angeles County (East Los Angeles CHP) on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
