EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of August 28 – September 1.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
· Mojave Bypass Paving Operation – On the eastbound lanes of State Route 58 from just west of Exit 165 to just east of Exit 172, crews are grinding down the Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt overlay. One lane will remain open, and the following ramps will be intermittently closed during construction:
o The on-ramp at Exit 165
o The off- and on-ramps at the junction with State Route 14, Exit 167
o The off- and on-ramps at Exit 172
Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm. Drivers may experience short delays.
Inyo County
· Olancha-Cartago Project – Crews have finished paving the new northbound lanes of U.S. 395 north of Cartago between Willow Dip and Ash Creek Bridge. Traffic speeds are reduced to 45 MPH through the current alignment for driver safety. Drivers may experience short delays. Due to ongoing cleanup from Tropical Storm Hilary, the traffic shift to the newly paved lanes has been delayed.
· State Route 190 Closure – Due to extensive damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, State Route 190 is closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 in Olancha to the junction with State Route 127 in Death Valley Junction.
· State Route 136 Closure – Due to managed flooding of the Owens River affecting State Route 136, the road is closed from the junction with U.S. 395 to the junction with State Route 190. There is no estimated time of reopening.
· Aspendell Utility Work – On State Route 168 W near Cardinal Road, there will be utility work on Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 5-minute delays.
Mono County
· Topaz Lake Emergency Repair Project – On U.S. 395 approximately 1.9 miles south of the Nevada State Line, crews are realigning a 0.5-mile stretch of the road to repair winter storm damage Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control with a pilot car during work hours and a traffic light after work hours. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Cemetery CAPM – On U.S. 395 between Cemetery Road and State Route 167 near Mono City, crews are installing rumble strips and striping the roadway Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be single-lane closures and one-way traffic control, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Conway Ranch Shoulders Project – On U.S. 395 between State Route 167 and just north of Conway Ranch Road near Mono City, crews are widening the shoulders, lengthening chain-up areas, installing lighting, and rehabilitating drainage infrastructure. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· June Lake Loop Utility Work – On State Route 158 (June Lake Loop) between Powerhouse Road and the winter closure gate near Silver Lake, there will be electrical work on Monday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 15-minute delays.
· Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project – Construction crews are applying an asphalt rubber binder aggregate chipseal to the existing pavement on two highways:
o U.S. 395 from State Route 270 (Bodie Road) to State Route 182 in Bridgeport
o State Route 120 E from Benton Hot Springs to U.S. 6 in Benton
Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· South Red Rock Thin Blanket – On State Route 14 between Jawbone Canyon Road and the southern boundary of Red Rock Canyon State Park, crews are digging out localized sections of the pavement, filling them with Hot Mix Asphalt, and then applying a thin layer of Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt to the road throughout the project area. One lane in both directions will remain open. Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Mojave Utility Work – On the southbound outside lane and shoulder of State Route 14 from the southern junction with Business Route 58 to the northern junction, utility crews will replace streetlight bulbs on Monday from 9:00 am to noon.
· Rosamond Xeriscape Project – On State Route 14, the southbound and northbound outside lanes and shoulders under the Rosamond Boulevard overcrossing will intermittently close to allow trucks access to remove and deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Bartlett Thin Blanket – On U.S. 395 between Carroll Creek Road and Diaz Lake Recreation Area just south of the town of Lone Pine, lanes in both directions will intermittently close while crews install rumble strips and stripe the roadway. Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project received $8.3 million from IIJA.
The $7,413,500 Cemetery CAPM Project and the $2,244,120 Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project are funded by SB 1.
The South Red Rock Thin Blanket Project received $1,450,500 from SB 1.
SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over 5 years. IIJA provides significant funding to Caltrans to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, and safety, and to address climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/iija-by-the-numbers.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9), Twitter (@Caltrans9), and Instagram (@Caltransd9), or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
