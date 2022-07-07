CALIFORNIA CITY — The council unanimously votes against entering a contract with Andy Heath Financial Services for the 2022-2023 Budget completion.
During a regular meeting June 28, city manager Doug Dunford explained staff has been conducting a recruitment for the position of Finance Director.
“Until a person has been identified to fill the position on a full-time basis, staff is asking for a temporary person to assist in the development and completion of our 2022-2023 fiscal year budget,” the staff report read.
Andy Heath worked with Cal City in the past, and is familiar with the current council. However, council members shared their concerns with re-hiring the service.
Their main concern, that deadlines would not be met as the bill for services continues to grow.
“They come in with this money, then say it was way more work than they thought,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “I’m not good with that anymore. I don’t want to pay him a dime over what is in the contract.”
Dunford said he cannot ask for more money
But council members were not convinced, and called for more time to allow Dunford to look for someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.